Northwest gets by Crete

The Northwest boys soccer team had a hard time getting possession of the ball in the first half.

The second half was a much different story.

After Crete controlled the ball for the most of the half, the Vikings changed that as they were able to keep the ball on their side of the field.

That helped during a 2-0 win over the Cardinals. It was the second time in two weeks Northwest has posted a win over Crete. The last was a 3-1 win during the Central Conference Tournament semifinals.

“They out possessed us in the first half,” NW assistant coach John Kenna said. “We were lucky to be scoreless in the first half. But we claimed down in the second half. We got more possessions and were able to get more shots.”

The Vikings could only get three shots during the first half, but that changed as they were able to get nine, even though Crete still held a 14-12 advantage during the game.

But Northwest finally to break through with under 20 minutes to play. An Elvin Ohrstrom corner kick got through the defense to Trevyn Keene, who kicked it into the goal for the game’s first score.

“Elvin had a good ball on the corner kick, which is something we work on, and those are basically effort goals,” Kenna said.

The Vikings put the game away later when Keene found Peyton Atwood in the middle.

Northwest missed an opportunity earlier when Najib Ortiz just let a crosspass

go high that Atwood just missed a header. Kenna said that was actually a good sign.

“When you start seeing that possession and the buildup and combo play, you might miss a few but you know a goal should be coming,” Kenna said. “And it did come for us.”

Goalkeeper Zeke Koenig led the Vikings with 10 saves.

Northwest plays Seward on Tuesday.

Girls

Northwest 10, Crete 0

Northwest’s Lupe Sanchez had herself a game.

For the second-straight day.

After scoring four goals during a 4-0 win over Lexington on Monday, the Viking freshmen scored three goals during a 10-0 win over Crete on Monday.

The seven goals during the two-day stretch puts her at 23 goals on the season.

“You probably wouldn’t know that she is scoring in the waves that she’s been,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “She doesn’t care where she starts or stuff like that. She’s more worried about the team’s success.

“There have been times where we tell her to be more selfish but she’s having a lot of fun this year.”

Sanchez wasn’t the only Viking to get a hat trick against the Cardinals. Evie Keller also scored three goals for Northwest.

Lexie Lilienthal, Evelyn Poland, Alexis Julesgard and Maddie Arends scored the other goals for the Vikings.

Northwest is currently 11-2 on the season and is on a seven-game winning streak. The Vikings have outscored their opponents 34-1 in those seven games.

“The girls are having a lot of fun right now,” Herrmann said. “It seems like the goals are coming in waves and this is a great time of year to be scoring a lot of goals.

“We just seem to be playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Vikings will wrap up the regular season with a home game with Seward on Thursday.

