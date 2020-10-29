Northwest gets tough playoff draw in two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt

How tough has Class B football been this season?
Only two teams made it through the regular season with one loss. Only five others had two defeats.
“I think Major League Baseball and basketball and football could take some lessons on Class B parity for this year,’ Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “You can’t predict a correct bracket for Class B football, and there’s only 16 teams.
“It’s truly just hopefully win this week and then advance.”
Stubbing your toe a couple of times this season could leave a team with quite a challenge in the first round of the playoffs.
Doesn’t Northwest know that.
A road loss to Scottsbluff and last week’s disappointing home loss to Hastings left the Vikings with a 5-3 record and seeded 10th.
That puts them on the road against another three-loss team — but it certainly isn’t your average three-loss team.
Seventh-seeded Omaha Skutt (6-3) is the two-time defending state champion. The SkyHawks have lost to Class A No. 7-rated Gretna and Class B’s No. 2 Waverly and No. 4 Elkhorn by a total of 16 points. They also handed No. 1 Bennington its lone defeat.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“They’re good,” Stein said. “To go back to what Dennis Green said, they are who we think they are. We’ll have to play well. We do have a chance to win, but it comes down to turning the ball over and not making tackles, which we did against Hastings.”
Northwest still has a sour taste from its performance in the loss to the Tigers, one that it can’t afford to repeat against Skutt.
“When they snap the ball twice as many times as we do and Hastings has a potent offense, we’re in trouble,” Stein said. “We still had a chance to win but couldn’t get off the field defensively and couldn’t hold onto the ball offensively.”
Omaha Skutt averages 301 yards rushing and 67 yards passing per game. Sam Scott, Barret Liebentritt and Dominic Melrose have between 684 and 593 yards rushing each and have combined for 23 touchdowns.
Scott missed three games in the middle of the season and is averaging 114 yards per contest in the six he has played.
“Their backfield is exceptionally good,” Stein said. “Their defense is always fundamentally sound. They don’t play a lot of games, they just play fundamentally sound and tackle extremely well. They know their scheme backwards and forwards on both sides of the ball.”
Quarterback Sam Hartman keys Northwest’s offense, which is putting up a balanced 184 yards rushing and 180 yards passing per game.
He is 115-for-185 passing for 1,371 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions and has rushed for 653 yards and five TDs.
Brady Baasch has added 559 yards rushing with eight touchdowns while missing two games due to injuries.
Parker Janky has 33 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns while Riley Anderson had 28 receptions for 398 yards with seven scores.
Junior linebacker Gibson Kennedy leads the defense with 41 solo and 83 assisted tackles.
With such a wide-open playoff field, staying healthy will be a must for teams to advance.
“Because of the parity, it comes down to one injury can just wipe out a team,” Stein said. “One fumble, one interception — either given or taken away — is going to cost games. The over/under lines for Class B each week are going to be pretty small.”
But a regular-season schedule that was full of challenges should have the Vikings prepared for what they’ll face next.
“Six out of eight of our teams are in the playoffs, and they’re all high-quality teams,” Stein said. “I feel strength of schedule, we have an edge over Skutt. But that’s out of our control. We hope that helps us to know that we have to get in there and get ready for a dogfight.”
