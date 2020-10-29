Northwest gets tough playoff draw in two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt

“They’re good,” Stein said. “To go back to what Dennis Green said, they are who we think they are. We’ll have to play well. We do have a chance to win, but it comes down to turning the ball over and not making tackles, which we did against Hastings.”

Northwest still has a sour taste from its performance in the loss to the Tigers, one that it can’t afford to repeat against Skutt.

“When they snap the ball twice as many times as we do and Hastings has a potent offense, we’re in trouble,” Stein said. “We still had a chance to win but couldn’t get off the field defensively and couldn’t hold onto the ball offensively.”

Omaha Skutt averages 301 yards rushing and 67 yards passing per game. Sam Scott, Barret Liebentritt and Dominic Melrose have between 684 and 593 yards rushing each and have combined for 23 touchdowns.

Scott missed three games in the middle of the season and is averaging 114 yards per contest in the six he has played.

“Their backfield is exceptionally good,” Stein said. “Their defense is always fundamentally sound. They don’t play a lot of games, they just play fundamentally sound and tackle extremely well. They know their scheme backwards and forwards on both sides of the ball.”