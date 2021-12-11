Northwest girls break into the win column against Seward

The end result finally matched the effort level for Northwest Saturday afternoon against Seward.
On the heels of a seven-point home loss to Crete on Friday, coach Russ Moerer said the Vikings put almost everything together during a 44-34 victory over the Bluejays at Rosencrants Gym.
“We needed this win because we needed a reward for our effort,” said Moerer, who noted his team excelled in several areas, including rebounding, shot selection and turnover margin in a setback to Crete that kept Northwest winless on the season. “We just needed to have the ball go through the rim a couple of times, stretch out the lead and maintain it.
“It got a little ragged there at times in the fourth quarter — credit Seward for playing with their hair on fire and flying around — but we were certainly glad to get the win today.”
Reba Mader scored a game-high 16 points, Madison Cushing had 10 points and nine rebounds and Whitney Loman grabbed 13 rebounds to help Northwest improve to 1-3. Trailing early in the second quarter, the Vikings went on a 16-4 run and led 23-17 at halftime.
Northwest took its largest lead at 37-24 on Mader’s three-point play with 6:29 to play. Seward (0-4) cut its deficit to 39-33 with 41 seconds left, but the Vikings went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 35.3 seconds to hold on.
“We graduated a ton of experience from last season and that’s part of it, learning to close those games out,” Moerer said. “We’ll get better at that and we’ll make better end-of-game decisions.
“The mistakes we were making were from a competitive nature and you love to see the kids compete, but you just have to recognize time, score and the situation a little bit better.”
Kelsey Miller had nine points and 12 rebounds for Seward. Ona Stutzman also scored nine for the Bluejays, who shot 23.9% (11 of 46) from the floor and 44.4% (8 of 18) from the foul line, while getting outrebounded by Northwest 46-33.
“We knew coming into the season that we’d have to change our style of play,” Moerer said. “We’re trying to press a little bit more and that got us some good things in the first half. We’re not the tallest team around, so we’re going to have to amp up our on-the-ball pressure and that’s something we’ve done a pretty good job of.
“We’re going to have to fight, scrap, battle and do things right on the boards if we’re going to compete.”
Northwest’s lineup continued to be in flux as junior starter Kobye Costilla was sidelined by a knee injury on Saturday. Rylie Rice made her first start for the Vikings against Seward after making her season debut on Friday.
“That’s what makes basketball a great game is that there are so many moving pieces and adjustments that need to be made,” Moerer said. “It’s great to see Rylie back on the basketball court and we’ll have to wait and see the severity of Kobye’s injury. On the positive side, a lot of younger players got to play a lot today and that experience will help our depth.”
Northwest 44, Seward 34
SEWARD (0-4)
Haylie Sloup 0-1 0-0 0, Eden Schulz 1-4 2-3 4, Hannah Benedict 2-10 1-4 6, Ona Stutzman 3-10 0-2 9, Kelsey Miller 4-13 1-3 9, Dalaney Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jayden Fernau 0-2 0-0 0, Jeffi Schaefer 1-3 0-0 2, Tarryn Hartman 0-1 4-6 4, Keira Lliteras 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 11-46 8-18 34.
NORTHWEST (1-3)
Avyn Urbanski 3-13 2-2 8, Reba Mader 4-12 7-9 16, Whitney Loman 0-2 2-6 2, Rylie Rice 1-6 2-3 5, Madison Cushing 2-7 5-6 10, Kyla Sybrandts 1-3 1-2 3, Makinzi Havranek 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Caspersen 0-1 0-0 0, Kamrynn Mings 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Brandt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-44 19-28 44.
Seward 8 9 7 10—34
Northwest 7 16 11 10—44
3-point goals—Seward 4-22 (Schulz 0-2, Benedict 1-7, Stutzman 3-8, Fernau 0-1, Schaefer 0-2, Hartman 0-1, Lliteras 0-1), Northwest 3-20 (Urbanski 0-4, Mader 1-4, Rice 1-6, Cushing 1-5, Caspersen 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Seward 33 (Miller 12), Northwest 46 (Loman 13). Assists—Seward 8 (Benedict 3), Northwest 4 (Urbanski 2, Cushing 2). Turnovers—Seward 18, Northwest 19. Total fouls—Seward 21, Northwest 18. Technicals—None. A—NA.
BOYS
Seward 44, Northwest 32
Seward’s dominant start left Northwest playing catch-up the rest of the way Saturday during a 44-32 home-court loss. The Bluejays led 12-2 five minutes into the contest, making it an uphill climb for the cold-shooting Vikings.
Coach Chip Bahe’s squad shot just 18.2% through the first three quarters, including going 1 of 11 from the floor in the third quarter as Seward built a 28-15 advantage heading to the fourth.
“You just can’t shoot it as atrociously as we did in the first and third quarters — that sticks out like a sore thumb,” Bahe said. “That allowed Seward to be able to dictate things in terms of being able to spread us out or have long possessions. We were playing catch-up from early in the first quarter on.
“We talked at halftime about how getting down 12-2 hurt us, but that we had to overcome it and start making more shots.”
The Vikings (0-4) heated up in the fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 14 field-goal attempts. Wyatt Jensen scored nine of his team-high 11 points in the final 5:19 as Northwest trimmed Seward’s lead to 32-25 with 4:54 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.
“When the ball doesn’t go into the basket, we have to find a way to be successful,” Bahe said. “That’s going to be a big key for us. Whether it’s making adjustments, longer possessions or working harder — whatever it is — we’ve got to improve because teams have been able to make runs at us.”
Seward’s Drew Covalt led all scorers with 19 points, hitting 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter. Leighton Limback added 12 points for the Bluejays (2-2) and Traetyn Schaefer finished with eight assists.
“We competed really well throughout the game,” Bahe said. “In the third quarter, we had a couple of two-on-ones where we didn’t convert them. In the first half, we had a couple of one-pass possessions off turnovers that resulted in basically a turnover back to them.
“I like how hard we’re competing. We’ve just got to start stringing good offensive stretches together.”
Seward 44, Northwest 32
SEWARD (2-2)
Traetyn Schaefer 2-3 3-4 7, Jackson Trost 1-6 0-0 2, Drew Covalt 4-11 8-10 19, Leighton Limback 5-10 1-2 12, Samuel Schroeder 2-5 0-0 0, Sabit Doul 0-0 0-0 0, Kameron Dyer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-36 12-16 44.
NORTHWEST (0-4)
Sam Hartman 2-9 0-2 4, Travin Harring 2-6 0-0 4, Wyatt Jensen 5-15 0-0 11, Trevyn Keene 0-4 0-0 0, Cooper Garrett 1-3 2-4 4, Hunter Jensen 1-5 0-0 3, Tegan Lemkau 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Dinkelman 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 13-47 2-6 32.
Seward 12 8 8 16—44
Northwest 4 8 3 17—32
3-point goals—Seward 4-18 (Trost 0-4, Covalt 3-10, Limback 1-4), Northwest 4-21 (Hartman 0-2, Harring 0-3, W.Jensen 1-5, Keene 0-4, H.Jensen 1-3, Dinkelman 2-4). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Seward 36 (Trost 8), Northwest 24 (Hartman 6, W.Jensen 6). Assists—Seward 10 (Schaefer 8), Northwest 4 (Hartman 3). Turnovers—Seward 17, Northwest 10. Total fouls—Seward 7, Northwest 17. Technicals—None. A—NA.