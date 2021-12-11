Northwest girls break into the win column against Seward

BOYS

Seward 44, Northwest 32

Seward’s dominant start left Northwest playing catch-up the rest of the way Saturday during a 44-32 home-court loss. The Bluejays led 12-2 five minutes into the contest, making it an uphill climb for the cold-shooting Vikings.

Coach Chip Bahe’s squad shot just 18.2% through the first three quarters, including going 1 of 11 from the floor in the third quarter as Seward built a 28-15 advantage heading to the fourth.

“You just can’t shoot it as atrociously as we did in the first and third quarters — that sticks out like a sore thumb,” Bahe said. “That allowed Seward to be able to dictate things in terms of being able to spread us out or have long possessions. We were playing catch-up from early in the first quarter on.

“We talked at halftime about how getting down 12-2 hurt us, but that we had to overcome it and start making more shots.”

The Vikings (0-4) heated up in the fourth quarter, hitting 7 of 14 field-goal attempts. Wyatt Jensen scored nine of his team-high 11 points in the final 5:19 as Northwest trimmed Seward’s lead to 32-25 with 4:54 remaining, but couldn’t get any closer.