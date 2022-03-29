Northwest girls edge Aurora

After defeating its first two opponents by a combined score of 13-0, Northwest found itself in a dogfight Tuesday against Aurora.

Freshman Evelyn Poland headed in a corner kick by teammate Lexie Lilienthal in the 66th minute, lifting the Vikings to a 2-1 home victory over the Huskies. The win improved Northwest to 3-0 on the season.

“This was the first game where I’d say that we faced a lot of adversity,” Northwest coach Jess Hermann said. “Aurora presses quite a bit and I was happy with the way our girls responded. We had a lead at halftime and then, giving that lead up kind of early on in the second half, I was glad that our girls didn’t fold.

“We played tough and it took us a while to get that second goal in, but I’m glad we finally did.”

The Vikings pulled ahead 1-0 in the 35th minute when freshman Lupe Sanchez scored on a cross with an assist from Poland. Aurora (3-2) answered in the 48th minute as Delaney Nachtigal found the net, tying the score at 1-1.

Given the lead for a second time, Northwest goalie Leticia Rego made her team’s advantage stand up in the final minutes. The junior keeper finished with two saves.

Huskies coach Micayla Dunn said her squad played well in the loss.

“We talked a lot about playing our game and executing what our report was saying,” Dunn said. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle today with two pretty evenly matched teams. We know a lot about each other — we play together in the summer and we play against each other in the summer — so there’s a lot of familiarity.

“I was really proud of our girls for how they responded after we got down 1-0. They didn’t stop playing and were able to tie the game.”

Despite being held to a season-low scoring output, Hermann said both of Northwest’s goals were well-executed plays.

“When our girls connect the passes and play together, we look pretty good as a unit,” Hermann said. “Our passing is some of the better passing that I’ve seen from a group that I’ve coached myself. If we can just continue that, connect our passes and get our first touches cleaned up a little bit, I think we could do some damage in the future.”

Hermann said the Vikings worked on getting bigger crosses in Monday’s practice and carried that execution over to the Aurora match.

“Now we need to find the happy medium and balance some bigger crosses, bigger passes and shore up the tighter passes up front,” Hermann said. “If we can master both of those, we’ll be a pretty good team.”

Northwest will look to build on its early season momentum when it hosts York at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Our team has played a lot indoors leading up to this, so we felt like this would be a team that could get a lot of wins,” Hermann said. “But we’re going to start seeing a lot of conference opponents now that are kind of used to our style, so we’ve got to make sure we get a few things cleaned up.”

BOYS

Northwest 3, Aurora 0

Class B No. 8-rated Northwest dominated possession throughout while posting a 3-0 home victory over Aurora on Tuesday.

The Vikings enjoyed multiple scoring opportunities while limiting the Huskies to three shots.

“I felt like we controlled the match,” Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said. “One thing Aurora did was really packed the box, so it made it difficult for our boys to really get the ball to the middle because there would always be two or three guys on them.

“That’s something we have to work on and come up with a better solution for when the box is packed and how we can get the ball in scoring position by trying to stay wide.”

Northwest (3-0) took a 1-0 lead six minutes in when Elvin Ohrstrom scored on a feed from Peyton Atwood assist. Najib Ortiz made it 2-0 in the 54th minute off an assist from Ohrstrom and Caden Keller put it out of reach in the 71st minute, scoring a goal off Ryan Waldmann’s assist to make it 3-0.

Northwest goalie Zeke Koenig notched the shutout, making two saves against the Huskies (0-5). The Vikings have now outscored their opponents by a combined 22-2 in three matches to start the season.

“We’re early in the season and I’m happy with where we’re at,” Purdy said. “We certainly have some work to do, but we’ve been able to accomplish what we wanted to. I’ll definitely take a 3-0 start to the season.”

Northwest will next be in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday when it hosts York. The start time was changed from the original schedule due to a lack of available officials.