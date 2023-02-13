Last year, Northwest’s Miah Kenny and Chloe Mader got the feel of competing in the first-ever girls state wrestling tournament.

Now, the two Vikings want more.

After finishing with a pair of fifth-place medals, the Northwest duo want to finish better during the girls state wrestling tournament.

Action begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

NW co-coach Jeff Paige said the two, along with Emma Harb, want to finish high at this year’s state meet.

“Those two girls are anxious to get back down there,” he said. “Last year, they didn’t know what to expect. Now they do. Their goal is to finish as high as they possibly can.”

Kenny is ranked No. 2 at 140 pounds and is 22-2 on the season. Both of her losses to Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway, who is No. 1 and 39-0 on the season.

“She has come a long way since last year. She’s gotten more physical and has some funk and does some things that are unorthodox but it works for her,” Paige said. “She does some things that probably shouldn’t work but it does.”

Kenny also did something this year that no one has been able to do. She put Gallaway on her back for a brief instant. Although she ended up losing the match, Paige said that should be a confidence builder as both girls are on the opposite sides of the bracket.

“There’s not many girls that can say that they did that,” Paige siad. “Miah just continues to get better. They are both on opposite sides of the bracket so hopefully Miah can get a shot of her in the finals.”

Mader is 21-9 on the season and has been in and out of the ratings that has been a very difficult weight class. Most of her losses have come to a lot of higher rated kids.

Paige said Mader just needs to relax and have fun now that she has qualified to the state meet.

“I think she put a lot of pressure on herself during the course of the year. I think now that she is at state, she can just go out and compete and see what happens,” Paige said.

Harb will also join the Vikings at the state tournament after finishing third in the district meet.

Harb just missed a state berth last year after placing fourth in districts. Last year, the top three finishers got to qualify for the state meet. The Nebraska Schools Activities Association changed it to the top four this year.

“She told me that she wasn’t going to get fourth this year in districts and she ended up getting third. I’m excited to see what she can do. She’s just a goer that pushes everyone in the wrestling room,” Paige said. “She’s worked really hard to get where she’s at.”

Paige said the goal for the three girls is to bring home some medals, but just to compete the best they can.

“We’re going down there to compete and get on that medal stand Saturday afternoon,” Paige said. “The girls need to just throw records out the window and just compete. When you get to the state tournament, anything can happen.”