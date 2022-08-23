Northwest girls wins second straight Grand Island City Cup

What a difference a day makes.

Northwest fired a 405 to finish third in the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite Monday at Indianhead Golf Course.

Fast forward to the Grand Island City Cup Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course, it was a different story.

The Vikings claimed their second-straight City Cup after firing a match-play score of 373, while Grand Island Central Catholic was second with a 301 and Grand Island Senior High finished third with a 298.

Golfing in groups of three, whoever won each hole was awarded five points. Second place earned three points and third got one. If the top two are tied, first and second each were awarded four points with third getting one. If there’s a tie for second, the last two were both rewarded two points while the first got five. Each golfer received three points if they all shot the same score on a hole.

If the City Cup would have been scored under a normal tournament, the Vikings would have won the meet with a 376, while GICC was second with a 386.

Seeing that improvement impressed NW coach Alex Hull.

“It’s great to see the girls bounce back,” Hull said. “Yesterday was our first individual tournament of the season and I think they were nervous. Today they seemed to play a lot more loose and relaxed.”

Taylor Mazour, who had the low tournament score of 83, said she was more relaxed Tuesday than she was on Monday, especially since Northwest was golfing on their home course at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

“Nerves played a part yesterday,” she said. “Golfing at Jackrabbit is a little more of a relaxing environment since I’m more familiar with the course.”

In the match play standings, Madi Mendoza was the overall winner with with a 73, while Grand Island’s Lauren Anderson was second with a 68. Mazour came in with a 68, while GICC’s Makenzie Clausen and NW’s Amber Muhlbach both carded a 68.

Hull said he was happy for Mendoza to shoot that, especially since it’s her first year out for golf.

“I’m proud of her. She decides to come out for golf her senior year and does pretty well today,” Hull said.

Olivia Ottman fired a 57, while Callie Collins shot a 56 and Karsyn Wold came in with a 53 for the Vikings.

For the Crusaders, they were coming off their win at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite on Monday.

After Clausen, GICC’s Madeline Logue fired a 65, while Julia Messere shot a 51, and Emery Obermiller-Snyder and Hannah Hamik shot a 40 and Cutler Obermiller-Snyder came in with a 37 in the match play standings.

GICC coach Dee Hanssen said it was a disappointing day coming off a great performance on Monday.

“It was a rough today and I think we’ll learn from this,” Hanssen said. “But it’s a good learning experience for the girls, especially for state golf when we play on back-to-back days. I put in a few freshman who had never played 18 holes and this was good experience for them.”

Under tournament scores, Messere finished second with an 84.

For Grand Island Senior High, Hailey Kenkel and Alya Strong each finished with a 54 match-play score after Anderson’s 69. Emma McCoy fired a 52, Katie Lofing came in with a 38 and Sophia Heminger came in with a 31.

Kenkel led the Islanders with a third-place finish with an 85 in a tournament-scored format.

The Crusaders will compete in the Kearney Catholic Invite Thursday, while Northwest will be at the Seward Invite Friday and Grand Island plays in the Kearney Invite Friday.