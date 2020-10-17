Northwest goes 1-2 on Central Conference tournament's final day

CRETE — Northwest went 1-2 Saturday on the final day of the Central Conference tournament.

The Vikings opened with a 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Adams Central. Ashlynn Brown and Ellie Apfel each had eight kills while Claire Caspersen added seven.

Kinzie Havranek contributed 26 set assists and 11 points, Chloe Mader had three blocks and Sophia McKinney chipped in 14 digs.

York swept Northwest 25-18, 25-18. Havranek had 14 set assists while McKinney collected 13 digs. Brown, Mader and Caspersen each had four kills.

Columbs Lakeview outlasted Northwest (14-14) in three sets 25-16, 30-32, 25-23. Caspersen had 15 kills and Brown added 11. Havranek totaled 41 sets assists, 14 digs and 14 points. Apfel had 15 points, McKinney 16 digs and MAcey Bosard 15 digs to go along with eight kills.

“We had three tough matches today,” Vikings coach Lindsey Harders said. “Our passers had to work really hard to keep us in the rallies. There were a lot of back and forth points. Sophia McKinney had some great hustle plays and digs. She worked hard in the back row today.