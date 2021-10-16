Northwest goes 3-0 Saturday to finish in third place in Central Conference tournament

SCHUYLER — Northwest went 3-0 Saturday to finish third in the Central Conference tournament.
The Vikings rallied past Lexington 21-25, 25-13, 26-24 behind 14 kills by Ashlynn Brown. Whitney Loman added 11 kills, 12 points and 15 digs.
Kinzi Havranek totaled 14 points, 17 set assists and 17 digs while Taylor Retzlaff scored 18 points. Chloe Mader had seven kills and three blocks, Sophia McKinney had 21 digs, Macie Middleton recorded 21 set assists and Taylor Jakubowski chipped in six blocks.
The Vikings swept Aurora 25-13, 25-10. Brown had nine kills and Halle Palu added six. Loman had 11 digs and McKinney seven, while Mader put down three blocks.
Havranek finished with 21 points, three aces, 14 assists and seven digs while Middleton had eight assists.
Northwest (20-11) also swept Seward 25-17, 25-16. Loman had five kills with 12 points, Brown also had five kills, Rylie Rice had four kills while Jakubowski had four kills with four bocks.
McKinney contributed 11 points and seven digs, Middleton had 11 set assists and Havranek finished with eight.
“I was really proud of the girls’ team effort today,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “Our conference is tough this year with a lot of teams really close in the wild card standings. We knew that we needed to play a complete game in order to get wins.
“I thought we definitely did that in the Seward and Aurora matches. Our hitters were hitting the shots, we served aggressively and our diggers were keeping us in rallies. Lexington played really strong defense. Their block came alive in the third set and our girls really had to work harder to find the holes in their defense. They got a hand on everything. It was a great match and in the end we only had to be two points better.
The Vikings travel to York on Tuesday to finish out the regular season.