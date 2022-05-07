Northwest grabs momentum, defeats Columbus Scotus for third-straight trip to state tourney

One goal helped turn the tide in the Northwest boys soccer team’s favor.

Peyton Atwood scored just before the half to even the score at 1-all.

“I felt that play got us going that we needed to have,” Atwood said.

That provided a spark as the No. 7-rated Vikings (Omaha World-Herald) scored two second-half goals to come away with a 3-1 win over No. 9 Columbus Scotus in the Class B District 6 final Saturday at Northwest High School.

The victory puts Northwest into the state tournament for the third-straight time. The Vikings qualified in 2019, 2021 and 2022. There was no season in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Trailing 1-0, the ball was kicked into the Northwest side of the field and Atwood got to it first and was one-on-one with Shamrock goalkeeper Josh Bixenmann.

“The defender had a bad touch and I took advantage of that as I was able to get into great position,” Atwood said.

Northwest co-coach Dan Purdy said that was a momentum shifter as the Shamrocks controlled possession during most of the first half that had the Vikings trailing 1-0. He added that it was also a confidence booster as the Vikings fell 1-0 to Scotus on April 11.

“We needed that bad because it told us that we can score,” he said. “They held the ball for most of the first half and I’m surprised they didn’t get more goals. It got us right back into the ballgame with momentum.”

Northwest kept the ball on its side for most of the second half and got a lot more opportunities. Atwood gave the Vikings the lead three minutes into the second half from about 30 yards out.

Najib Ortiz made it a two-goal lead at the 59th minute

Scotus coach PJ Miller said Atwood’s goal before the half deflated the Shamrocks.

“It just seemed everything went downhill for us after that goal, even though it was a 1-1 game at that point,” he said. “We weren’t able to connect the passes in the second half like we were in the first half.”

The Vikings had six shots on goal and NW goalkeeper Zeke Koenig had five saves.

Purdy said he’s excited to see the Vikings earn another trip to the state tournament.

“It’s tough to get down to the state tournament and we’re one of the top eight teams left in the state,” Purdy said. “It’s great and they’re young. We have a few seniors who get to experience (it) for the last time. It should be fun for them.”

Atwood said he’s thrilled that Northwest will end its season at the state tournament for the third time in four years. The Vikings will play No. 2 Lexington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

“We worked really hard all season and it’s well deserved,” Atwood said. “I’m excited and I can’t wait to see what we can do next week.”

