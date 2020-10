Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic find out first-round state softball opponents

Central Nebraska will be well represented at the state softball tournament, which takes place Wednesday through Friday at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.

Five area teams qualified, including two each from Grand Island and Hastings.

Three teams that competed in the same subdistrict tournament at the Smith Complex return for the Class B tournament. All first-round games take place Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Hastings (29-3) is seeded second and faces seventh-seeded Crete (21-10). Fourth-seeded Northwest (25-10) drew fifth-seeded Seward (24-8) while Grand Island Central Catholic (23-9) makes its state debut as a No. 6 seed and opens against third-seeded Norris (26-4).

Class C opens the first day at 9 a.m. Central City (22-10) is the No. 8 seed and faces top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic (23-2). Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11) returns for a second straight year and is the sixth seed pitted against third-seeded Bishop Neumann (25-7).

