Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic go on the road for playoff opening round

High School Football Playoffs Glance
Class A
First Round
Friday, Oct. 23
Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21
Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6
Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28
Columbus 31, Papillion-LaVista 14
Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20
Millard North 52, Norfolk 6
North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14
Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Lincoln Southwest at Bellevue West
Kearney at Gretna
Fremont at Elkhorn South
Columbus at Lincoln Southeast
Millard West at Millard South
Millard North at Creighton Prep
North Platte at Lincoln East
Grand Island at Omaha Westside, 4 p.m.
Class B
First Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Seward (3-6) at Bennington (8-1)
McCook (6-2) at Plattsmouth (6-2)
Scotssbluff (4-3) at Aurora (6-3)
Beatrice (4-5) at Norris (7-2)
Omaha Gross (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2)
Blair (6-3) at Waverly (7-2)
Northwest (5-3) at Omaha Skutt (6-3)
Omaha Roncalli (3-6) at Hastings (7-1)
Class C-1
First Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.
Wayne (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2)
Battle Creek (6-3) at Auburn (7-1)
Chadron (6-2) at Kearney Catholic (7-1), 2 p.m.
Cozad (6-3) at St. Paul (8-1)
Gothenburg (6-3) at Lincoln Christian (7-1)
Mitchell (8-1) at Wahoo (6-2), 2 p.m.
West Point-Beemer (6-3) at Pierce (8-0)
Class C-2
First Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)
North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) at Sutton (6-1), 7 p.m.
Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-1)
Centura (4-4) at Yutan (7-1)
Crofton (5-4) at Oakland-Craig (7-1)
Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at Bridgeport (6-1)
Aquinas (7-2) at Norfolk Catholic (6-2)
Bishop Neumann (4-4) at Ord (7-0)
Class D-1
First Round
Thursday, Oct. 22
Burwell 47, North Central 14
Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23
Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14
Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14
Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12
Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12
Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22
Dundy County-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18
Tri County 1, Southern 0 forfeit
Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humphrey/LHF 34
Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22
Stanton 81, EMF 28
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36
Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14
Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m.
Weeping Water (7-1) at Lutheran High Northeast (8-1)
Stanton (7-1) at Arcadia-Loup City (6-3), 6 p.m.
Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2), 5 p.m.
Burwell (9-0) at Howells-Dodge (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
Hi Line (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)
Nebraska Christian (5-2) at Elm Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.
Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.
Class D-2
First Round
Thursday, Oct. 22
Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20
Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14
Loomis 52, Leyton 16
Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16
St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18
Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24
Ansley-Litchfield 34, Riverside 12
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22
Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14
Creighton 54, Osmond 26
Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20
Wynot 46, Winside 20
Osceola 52, Pender 0
Bloomfield 26, Mead 0
BDS 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Second Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2), 4 p.m.
Osceola (8-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (8-1)
Loomis (8-1) at Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 6 p.m.
Pleasanton (8-1) at Wynot (6-1), 5 p.m.
Central Valley (7-0) at Medicine Valley (8-1), 5 p.m.
Bloomfield (5-3) at St. Mary’s (9-0)
Kenesaw (7-1) at Allen (7-0), 4:30 p.m.
BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3)
Six-Man
First Round
Friday, Oct. 30
Pawnee City (3-5) at Arthur County (6-2)
Spalding Academy (7-1) at Creek Valley (6-2)
Dorchester (6-2) at Red Cloud (7-0)
Southwest (3-2) at Sterling (7-0), 4 p.m.
Parkview Christian (5-3) at McCool Junction (7-0)
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (4-2) at Paxton (6-2), 7 p.m.
Stuart (5-1) at Cody-Kilgore (4-2)
Wallace (2-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0), 6 p.m.