Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic go on the road for playoff opening round

Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic both head on the road for the first round of the playoffs.

The brackets for the four classes that start up their postseasons were released Saturday morning with all games scheduled for Friday.

In Class B, Northwest (5-3) is seeded 10th and plays at No. 7 seed Omaha Skutt (6-3), The Skyhawks’ losses are to teams with a combined record of 19-5 and were by a total of 16 points. They also handed top-seeded Bennington its only loss.

Two area teams host first-round games in Class B. Fifth-seeded Aurora (6-3) has a rematch against No. 12 Scottsbluff (4-3) while second-seeded Hastings (7-1) takes on Omaha Roncalli (3-6).

In Class C-2, Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) is seeded 12th and travels to No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1). In other area match-ups, second-seeded Ord (7-0) hosts Bishop Neumann (4-4) while No. 13 seed Centura (4-4) goes to fourth-seeded Yutan (7-1).

In Class C-1, third-seeded St. Paul (8-1) hosts Cozad (6-3) while eighth-seeded Adams Central (7-2) is at home against Wayne (6-3).

In the six-man bracket, ninth-seeded Spalding Academy (7-1) goes to Creek Valley (6-2).

The playoffs enter the second round for the other three classes.