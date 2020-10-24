 Skip to main content
Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic go on the road for playoff opening round
Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic go on the road for playoff opening round

FILE PHOTO: Football

Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic both head on the road for the first round of the playoffs.

The brackets for the four classes that start up their postseasons were released Saturday morning with all games scheduled for Friday.

In Class B, Northwest (5-3) is seeded 10th and plays at No. 7 seed Omaha Skutt (6-3), The Skyhawks’ losses are to teams with a combined record of 19-5 and were by a total of 16 points. They also handed top-seeded Bennington its only loss.

Two area teams host first-round games in Class B. Fifth-seeded Aurora (6-3) has a rematch against No. 12 Scottsbluff (4-3) while second-seeded Hastings (7-1) takes on Omaha Roncalli (3-6).

In Class C-2, Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) is seeded 12th and travels to No. 5 Wilber-Clatonia (6-1). In other area match-ups, second-seeded Ord (7-0) hosts Bishop Neumann (4-4) while No. 13 seed Centura (4-4) goes to fourth-seeded Yutan (7-1).

In Class C-1, third-seeded St. Paul (8-1) hosts Cozad (6-3) while eighth-seeded Adams Central (7-2) is at home against Wayne (6-3).

In the six-man bracket, ninth-seeded Spalding Academy (7-1) goes to Creek Valley (6-2).

The playoffs enter the second round for the other three classes.

Grand Island gets a rematch against second-seeded Omaha Westside, this time on the road for a 4 p.m. contest.

The eight-man fields were reseeded statewide after the first round.

In Class D-1, third-seeded Burwell goes to Howells-Dodge, No. 10 seed Nebraska Christian is at Elm Creek and No. 12 seed Arcadia-Loup City hosts fifth-seeded Stanton in Loup City.

In Class D-2, third-seeded Central Valley plays at Medicine Valley.

High School Football Playoffs Glance

Class A

First Round

Friday, Oct. 23

Lincoln Southwest 27, Lincoln North Star 21

Kearney 46, Lincoln Northeast 6

Fremont 48, Papillion-La Vista South 28

Columbus 31, Papillion-LaVista 14

Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20

Millard North 52, Norfolk 6

North Platte 33, Lincoln High 14

Grand Island 36, Lincoln Pius X 0

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Lincoln Southwest at Bellevue West

Kearney at Gretna

Fremont at Elkhorn South

Columbus at Lincoln Southeast

Millard West at Millard South

Millard North at Creighton Prep

North Platte at Lincoln East

Grand Island at Omaha Westside, 4 p.m.

Class B

First Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Seward (3-6) at Bennington (8-1)

McCook (6-2) at Plattsmouth (6-2)

Scotssbluff (4-3) at Aurora (6-3)

Beatrice (4-5) at Norris (7-2)

Omaha Gross (4-5) at Elkhorn (7-2)

Blair (6-3) at Waverly (7-2)

Northwest (5-3) at Omaha Skutt (6-3)

Omaha Roncalli (3-6) at Hastings (7-1)

Class C-1

First Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.

Wayne (6-3) at Adams Central (7-2)

Battle Creek (6-3) at Auburn (7-1)

Chadron (6-2) at Kearney Catholic (7-1), 2 p.m.

Cozad (6-3) at St. Paul (8-1)

Gothenburg (6-3) at Lincoln Christian (7-1)

Mitchell (8-1) at Wahoo (6-2), 2 p.m.

West Point-Beemer (6-3) at Pierce (8-0)

Class C-2

First Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Lincoln Lutheran (3-6) at Archbishop Bergan (9-0)

North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1) at Sutton (6-1), 7 p.m.

Grand Island Central Catholic (5-4) at Wilber-Clatonia (6-1)

Centura (4-4) at Yutan (7-1)

Crofton (5-4) at Oakland-Craig (7-1)

Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at Bridgeport (6-1)

Aquinas (7-2) at Norfolk Catholic (6-2)

Bishop Neumann (4-4) at Ord (7-0)

Class D-1

First Round

Thursday, Oct. 22

Burwell 47, North Central 14

Arcadia-Loup City 70, Amherst 23

Nebraska Christian 24, Hemingford 14

Elm Creek 32, Hitchcock County 14

Neligh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

Hi-Line 44, Southern Valley 12

Cambridge 36, Sutherland 22

Dundy County-Stratton 58, Anselmo-Merna 18

Tri County 1, Southern 0 forfeit

Nebraska City Lourdes 54, Humphrey/LHF 34

Weeping Water 24, Freeman 14

Lutheran High Northeast 50, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Stanton 81, EMF 28

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 76, Thayer Central 36

Howells-Dodge 42, Guardian Angels CC 14

Cross County 56, Clarkson/Leigh 6

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Tri County (8-0) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (6-3), 5 p.m.

Weeping Water (7-1) at Lutheran High Northeast (8-1)

Stanton (7-1) at Arcadia-Loup City (6-3), 6 p.m.

Dundy County-Stratton (8-0) at Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2), 5 p.m.

Burwell (9-0) at Howells-Dodge (7-2), 5:30 p.m.

Hi Line (5-3) at Neligh-Oakdale (8-1)

Nebraska Christian (5-2) at Elm Creek (8-1), 7 p.m.

Cross County (9-0) at Cambridge (4-3), 6 p.m.

Class D-2

First Round

Thursday, Oct. 22

Central Valley 52, Blue Hill 20

Medicine Valley 34, Garden County 14

Loomis 52, Leyton 16

Kenesaw 56, Palmer 16

St. Mary’s 56, Sandhills Valley 18

Pleasanton 46, Mullen 24

Ansley-Litchfield 34, Riverside 12

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Axtell 22

Falls City SH 60, Fullerton 14

Creighton 54, Osmond 26

Humphrey SF 74, Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Allen 46, Johnson-Brock 20

Wynot 46, Winside 20

Osceola 52, Pender 0

Bloomfield 26, Mead 0

BDS 50, Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Second Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1) at Creighton (7-2), 4 p.m.

Osceola (8-0) at Humphrey St. Francis (8-1)

Loomis (8-1) at Sandhills-Thedford (9-0), 6 p.m.

Pleasanton (8-1) at Wynot (6-1), 5 p.m.

Central Valley (7-0) at Medicine Valley (8-1), 5 p.m.

Bloomfield (5-3) at St. Mary’s (9-0)

Kenesaw (7-1) at Allen (7-0), 4:30 p.m.

BDS (8-0) at Ansley-Litchfield (6-3)

Six-Man

First Round

Friday, Oct. 30

Pawnee City (3-5) at Arthur County (6-2)

Spalding Academy (7-1) at Creek Valley (6-2)

Dorchester (6-2) at Red Cloud (7-0)

Southwest (3-2) at Sterling (7-0), 4 p.m.

Parkview Christian (5-3) at McCool Junction (7-0)

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (4-2) at Paxton (6-2), 7 p.m.

Stuart (5-1) at Cody-Kilgore (4-2)

Wallace (2-4) at Potter-Dix (8-0), 6 p.m.

