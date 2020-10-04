Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic to enjoy home-course advantage

The postseason looks similar for the Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic girls golf teams.
The Vikings and Crusades were placed in districts that feature about five teams with realistic chances of earning one of the three team berths for the state tournament.
And both hope that home-course advantage pays off in their quest to claim one of those spots.
Tuesday will be a busy day of golf in Grand Island.
Class B, District 3
Northwest hosts seven other teams in the Class B, District 3 meet at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
The Vikings aim to return to the state meet for a second straight year.
“After the Seward meet early in the season, we hit our stride,” coach Alex Hull said. “We’ve continued to improve and golfed well against a great field on Friday (at the Central Conference tournament).”
The B-3 field is fairly wide open.
“There’s a lot of parity,” Hull said. “Looking at the averages, four or five teams are within just a few strokes of each other. If you look at York, they’re the favorite from their averages and they won the conference championship. After them there’s Hastings, Northwest and Aurora has been playing well. Seward has, too. There are a lot of teams that follow York.”
If things turn out to be as close as they appear on paper, having home-course advantage could be huge for the Vikings.
“Jackrabbit Run is generally a fair test,” Hull said. “We know the little things — where to open up a little bit and hit the ball harder and where to be safer.”
Northwest appears ready for the challenge that awaits over 18 holes to try to advance to next week’s state tournament, which will take place for the first time at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.
“I’ve been really excited for our two seniors, Lanie Fry and Hailey Schuster,” Hull said. “They’ve had really good tournaments as of late. Friday was a bit of a struggle for them, but it was a struggle for everyone. Both battled to get into medal contention, and overall to have four kids and almost five get medals in a well-contested tournament like the Central Conference is always impressive.
“Avery Hermesch has really improved. I’m proud of what she has done.”
Class C, District 4
The toughest district in this year’s postseason might just be the Class C, District 4 meet at Indianhead Golf Course.
There will be 13 teams batting to move on to next week’s state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus.
“It’s the toughest district in the state,” Grand Island Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said. “All the coaches in the other districts say the same thing. Our top five or six teams who will play on Tuesday would probably be the top five at state. That’s the way it goes.”
That loaded field is topped by Broken Bow. The Indians are undefeated this year and are coming off their first ever Southwest Conference title with a school-record 346.
“They had three girls in the 70s over 18 holes last week,” Hanssen said. “Then you always have Minden, Cozad, Kearney Catholic, Gothenburg and us. Quite a few teams will be right in there.”
The Crusaders are coming off a third-place finish in the Columbus Scotus Invitational.
“Our girls are golfing really well right now,” Hanssen said. “At Columbus we had a few golfers shoot their personal best. Angela Messere had a 78, which was her personal best. Ember Kleint had a 91 and her personal best.”
GICC looks forward to playing on its home course.
“You know the layout,” Hanssen said. “You know the greens. The girls like playing here.
“If there’s a hole that gives you trouble, you can work on it. I told the girls I once took a bucket of balls to work on getting over the river on a hole that always gave me problems.”
Class A, District 1
Class A will set its state tournament field Monday with all four districts taking place.
Grand Island Senior High was placed in the seven-team District 1 competition at North Platte’s Lake Maloney Golf Club.
