Northwest, Grand Island Central Catholic to enjoy home-course advantage

“It’s the toughest district in the state,” Grand Island Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said. “All the coaches in the other districts say the same thing. Our top five or six teams who will play on Tuesday would probably be the top five at state. That’s the way it goes.”

That loaded field is topped by Broken Bow. The Indians are undefeated this year and are coming off their first ever Southwest Conference title with a school-record 346.

“They had three girls in the 70s over 18 holes last week,” Hanssen said. “Then you always have Minden, Cozad, Kearney Catholic, Gothenburg and us. Quite a few teams will be right in there.”

The Crusaders are coming off a third-place finish in the Columbus Scotus Invitational.

“Our girls are golfing really well right now,” Hanssen said. “At Columbus we had a few golfers shoot their personal best. Angela Messere had a 78, which was her personal best. Ember Kleint had a 91 and her personal best.”

GICC looks forward to playing on its home course.

“You know the layout,” Hanssen said. “You know the greens. The girls like playing here.