Northwest holds Seward in opening game; falls to top seeded Skutt

HASTINGS – Northwest hopes to earn another shot at top-seeded Omaha Skutt in the Class B state tournament.

It will take at least two wins in the losers bracket to do so.

The fourth-seeded Vikings fell to the SkyHawks 8-1 Wednesday in a winners bracket semifinal at the Smith Complex.

Hannah Camenzind limited the Vikings (26-11) to four hits while striking out 13 and walking one. She also hit a home run.

“When the girls see ‘No. 1,’ that got into their head,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “We’re a young team, and it got into their head that they’re playing the No. 1 team so we had a little letdown. But we’ll regroup.”

Skutt (30-3) struck for a couple of runs in the bottom of the first with two outs. Sophia Hoffmann had an RBI double while Alexa Rose singled in another run.

Camenzind tacked on a solo home run in the third and Ruby Meylan added a two-run blast in the fourth.

Grace Baasch’s RBI single ended the shutout bid in the fifth.

In the first round, Northwest held on to take an 8-7 victory in a back-and-forth battle against Seward.