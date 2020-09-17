Northwest hosting Waverly in Class B top 10 clash of the Vikings

Northwest coach Kevin Stein said there’s one thing that’s apparent after three weeks of football in Class B.
“You better be ready to go any day,” he said. “It’s just another year in Class B. Some different faces, some of the same faces, but every week there’s going to be good ballgames.”
No. 1-rated Hastings and No. 2 Bennington are among the three teams that remain that haven’t suffered a loss.
Among the teams that sit at 2-1 are the pair of Vikings that will clash Friday at 7 p.m. at — appropriately enough — Viking Field.
No. 5 Waverly travels to No. 7 Northwest trying to bounce back from last week’s 13-7 loss to No. 4 Elkhorn.
“They have tremendous size, tremendous speed and a ton of talent along with great coaching,” Stein said. “They do a lot of non-traditional stuff both on offense and defense, but they’re fundamentally sound.
“They’ll play a different defense than we’ll see all year — tons of pressure. You’ll see us get thrown for some losses but you’ll also see us when we catch a little seam have a big play.”
Northwest was balanced on offense in last week’s 43-6 win over Alliance, rushing for 231 yards and passing for 227. The home Vikings will need to try to keep moving forward on a regular bases and avoid huge negative plays against Waverly’s pressure.
“Taking major losses is what hurts,” Stein said. “Every team is going to catch you, especially in an offense like ours, for a 1-, 2-, 3-yard loss. But the 8- or 9-yarders or the tip passes or the fumbles, that’s what kills you.”
Northwest is still looking for more consistency offensively, especially from its quarterbacks, but Stein said the signs are positive.
“With a lot of new faces and a lot of timing stuff that we do, it always takes us a while,” he said. “This year it probably took us longer than normal, but I thought we started to find our groove second half against Alliance.”
The Waverly version of Vikings average 218 yards rushing and 53 yards passing per game. Senior Zane Schawang has 260 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.
“They’ll do everything from spread to huge line splits to super tight splits to power football,” Stein said. “You’ve kind of got to be ready for the entire gamut against them, especially our defense against their offense.”
The coach said the defense has been “OK” heading into this week’s challenge. After allowing 56 points to Bennington, Northwest gave up a total of nine points the last two weeks against winless opponents Gering and Alliance.
“Defensively, I think it’s the same thing — consistency,” Stein said. “We just haven’t consistently gotten off the field on third down or got the stops that we need to. There’s times that we look dang good and then there’s times that we look kind of soft.”
Grand Island (1-1) at Fremont (1-1)
Class A No. 7-rated Grand Island Senior High tries to bounce back from last week’s 35-10 loss at No. 5 Lincoln Southeast and secure its first road win over the season when it travels to Fremont.
Friday’s kickoff at Heedum Field is set for 7 p.m.
Fremont (2-1, 1-1 officially) is coming off a 42-14 win over Bellevue East. That was a game added to the Tigers’ schedule in place of Omaha Benson, an Omaha Public School member not participating in fall sports, and not officially counted by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Fremont has fielded a balanced offense while averaging 182 yards passing and 165 yards rushing. Junior Micah Moore has rushed 71 times for 448 yards with six touchdowns while junior quarterback Carter Sintek is 31-for-50 for 520 yards with six TDs and one interception.
Grand Island’s defense is allowing 180 yards rushing and 99 yards passing per game.
GICC (1-2) at North Platte SP (2-0)
After picking up a win in the first game ever played on ‘Sader Sod, Grand Island Central Catholic returns to the road for the next two weeks starting with Friday’s 7 p.m. game at North Platte St. Patrick’s.
The Irish beat Centura 48-14 last week after receiving a bye week when Hastings St. Cecilia had to cancel due to COVID-19. St. Pat’s defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 35-12 in the season opener.
GICC has plenty of momentum after beating previously rated Centennial 42-12. The Crusaders had scored a total of six points the previous two weeks while also playing ranked teams.
Russ Martinez is 34-for-66 for 490 yards with three touchdowns. Will Goering is leading the defense with 19 solo and eight assisted tackles.
Heartland Lutheran (1-0) at Lewiston (0-2)
After a bye week, Heartland Lutheran returns to action to try to prepare for next week’s home game against six-man No. 1-rated McCool Junction.
Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Heartland Lutheran (1-1, 1-0 officially) lost to No. 10 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller in its last game. That game isn’t reflected in the Red Hornets’ record because it was a replacement game after original opponent Santee had to cancel due to COVID-19 cases.
Lewiston lost to Red Cloud and Dorchester by a combined 118-20. The Tigers are averaging 98 yards rushing and 77 yards passing per game.
