Northwest hosting Waverly in Class B top 10 clash of the Vikings

“Taking major losses is what hurts,” Stein said. “Every team is going to catch you, especially in an offense like ours, for a 1-, 2-, 3-yard loss. But the 8- or 9-yarders or the tip passes or the fumbles, that’s what kills you.”

Northwest is still looking for more consistency offensively, especially from its quarterbacks, but Stein said the signs are positive.

“With a lot of new faces and a lot of timing stuff that we do, it always takes us a while,” he said. “This year it probably took us longer than normal, but I thought we started to find our groove second half against Alliance.”

The Waverly version of Vikings average 218 yards rushing and 53 yards passing per game. Senior Zane Schawang has 260 yards on 41 carries with three touchdowns.

“They’ll do everything from spread to huge line splits to super tight splits to power football,” Stein said. “You’ve kind of got to be ready for the entire gamut against them, especially our defense against their offense.”

The coach said the defense has been “OK” heading into this week’s challenge. After allowing 56 points to Bennington, Northwest gave up a total of nine points the last two weeks against winless opponents Gering and Alliance.