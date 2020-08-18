Last season, it was the Northwest boys that returned experience going into the cross country season.
This season, it appears the Viking girls are the ones that come in with a lot of experience.
Northwest, which returns two state qualifiers, just missed earning a spot in the state cross country meet by finishing fourth in the always tough Class B-4 district meet.
Northwest coach Joel Hope said he’s excited to see what the Viking girls can do this season.
“We do have a lot of experience and a great core returning this year,” Hope said. “We do have some other runners coming in that I think can compete at a high level for medals. We should put up some pretty good team scores during the season this year.”
Megan Freeman and Lexie Lilienthal were the two state qualifiers, while Alyssa Earl just missed a spot by finishing 16th.
Neelie Dorsey, Kailey O’Grady and Mya Eriksen are the other runners for the Vikings that Hope says could make an impact.
The Viking boys had one of their best seasons in a while by qualifying to the state meet where they finished sixth in Class B.
Caden Keller was the lone Viking returning that competed on last year’s state team. He finished 56th overall, while Payton King was an alternate.
Jacob Kaminski, Carter Fogle, Bishop Placke, Ben Sutherland and Jamie Webb are other runners Hope said to watch out for during the season.
Hope said he hopes last year’s success makes the Vikings hungry to do more in 2020.
“It was so good for our kids in our program to witness what the boys did last year as it was a blueprint for success,” Hope said. “They know it’s an attainable goal and the kids are hungry to get out there and show people what they can do.”
Hope said with everything going on with COVID-19 and not being able to compete in anything in a while, the Vikings did a great job of preparing themselves for the 2020 season.
“It’s been so long since they’ve competed, the kids are anxious to get out and compete,” Hope said. “Under these circumstances, we probably didn’t quite do everything that we normally do but I thought we a good summer and had a lot of kids that did a good job of pushing themselves where they’ve had to run on their own before meeting as a group. It’s been good so far.”
The Vikings host their home Invite Aug. 28 at Northwest.
