Northwest looking for best win of the season on Friday

After their first five games, the Northwest football team was 1-4, with losses to Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff, No. 5 Omaha Skutt Catholic, No. 10 Seward and C-1 No. 1 Aurora.

“We’ve never had a front loaded schedule like this,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “We started right in the middle of the grind knowing that it’s going to make us better come November.”

Indeed it has, as Class B No. 7 Northwest has won its last three games including a 52-10 blowout over Lexington.

In the Vikings’ game against the Minutemen, Stein said it was well played except for a slow start.

“We moved the ball consistently,” Stein said. “That first quarter, had a couple of turnovers that kept Lexington in the game and gave up a kickoff return. Other than that, we played really well, got stops, scored a lot of points and got a lot of kids a lot of playing time.”

Stein said getting those younger guys playing time could be key come playoff time.

“Some of those guys, we’re going to have to call upon because of an injury come playoff time and also for the future,” he said.

The key to Northwest’s success of late has been a dominant defensive line, as well as getting players back from injury.

“It starts with our defensive line,” Stein said. “That’s where our bread is buttered. We play mainly four kids, but we have some subs who come in and do a nice job. …Any time you can have a front four that can rush the passer and clog up the run, it makes it better for all the linebackers and DBs.

“Each week, we’ve got a little bit healthier, and that really makes us a lot stronger. I think it puts us at full strength going into this game and hopefully going into the playoffs. We have no excuses now.”

Stein said recovering from injuries has improved their running game as of late.

“We’ve gradually been running the ball more and more as we’ve gotten healthier,” Stein said. “We were beat up up front and in the backfield. We had to lean on Austin a lot more and our receivers. …I think we’re getting closer to where we want to be.”

Now, heading into the last game of the regular season against No. 8 York, Stein said they’re looking to get that signature win.

“We need a real feather in our cap,” Stein said. “Beating a very good York squad is exactly what we need to give us momentum going into the playoffs.”

But it won’t be easy. York quarterback Ryan Seevers has been playing well as of late, including throwing for 178 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 28-14 win over Seward. The Dukes’ also ran for 227 yards, and their defense is giving up just over 16 points per game.

“I really like their quarterback,” Stein said. “He plays within himself and throws and runs the ball well. But their calling card is playing smash mouth and running the ball off tackle at you.

“Their defense every single year is incredible. You watch their seventh or eighth grade play football, it looks the exact same as a varsity playing on defense. It’s a work of art. It’s so well structured, and they’re fundamentally sound. …We have to make every possession matter because they’re a top-notch defense year in and year out.”

Stein said the keys to victory will be getting off the field and third down and moving the chains consistently on offense.

“It has to start with our defense because we’re not going to put up a lot of points versus York,” Stein said. “We have to limit they’re long sustaining drives because they can grind the clock, so we have to get them off the field on third down. And then we need to move the ball on every single possession, even if that means a couple of first downs and then a punt where they have to drive the length of the field versus our defense.

“We need to end each drive with a kick, whether it’s a punt, a field goal or a PAT.”

Grand Island (6-2) at Omaha Northwest (0-8)

Grand Island travels back to Omaha for the second week in a row, this time against the Omaha Northwest Huskies.

The Class A No. 5 Islanders are coming off of their biggest wins of the season in terms of ratings, when they upset Omaha North, which was ranked No. 3 last week, 31-21.

Running back Jace Chrisman rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. Quarterback Cohen Evans was 9-for-15 through the air with 120 passing yards.

Omaha Northwest has struggled this season, but is coming off one of their better games, a 55-32 loss to Fremont.

The Huskies are led by running back Mekhi Marks, who has rushed for 720 yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 carries this season.

Grand Island has essentially locked up a spot in the playoffs, but another win on Friday would help in terms of power points.

St. Edward (3-4) at Heartland Lutheran (1-6)

Heartland Lutheran hosts St. Edward on Friday in their last home game of the season.

The Red Hornets traveled north to Santee last Friday and lost 45-30, while the Beavers lost 64-32 to Hampton.

This is the first time the two teams have met since the 2017 football season.