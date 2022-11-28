Northwest looking to build from last year's late success

Last year, the Northwest wrestling team had five state wrestlers qualify to the state tournament.

All of them were underclassmen.

The Vikings finished the state tournament with a state medalist, while three others won a match, and the other lost a pair of close matches. Northwest also has seven wrestlers returning that were one match away from qualifying to the state wrestling tournament.

That has NW coach Brian Sybrandts for the upcoming season.

“I know we have a lot of kids coming back who are very hungry and it’s showing. Those kids put in a lot of work over the summer. They went to a lot of camps,” he said.

Victor Isele returns for the Vikings as he is a two-time state medalist and a three-time state qualifier. Sybrandts said the North Dakota State commit might get off to a slow start because of an injury he suffered late in the football season, but he feels Isele should have a strong season.

“I think once he gets healthy, he should be very strong,” Sybrandts said. “I know he’s very hungry this year.”

Kaleb Keiper, Nolan Moorman and Joseph Stein are the state qualifiers that won a match at state, while Gavin Ruff is the other state qualifier.

“Kaleb will be back at 106, and I think he can do very well there. Gavin had a great summer and if we can keep healthy, I think he can do some great things for us,” Sybrandts said. “Nolan is a kid that brings a lot of energy when he wrestles. He’s always getting after it, and Joseph should be a strong piece for us this season.”

Roland Murillo, Max Yendra, Caleb Vokes, Zach Cooley, Bo Bushhousen and Cooper Ewoldt all lost in the heartbreak round at district, which is the consolation match to qualify to the state wrestling tournament. Sybrandts said those wrestlers, along with Jonathan Taylor, a transfer from Colorado, and many others should provide a lot of depth as the Vikings have 41 wrestlers out.

“We have a lot of depth this year that I think kids will be pushing for varsity spots,” Sybrandts said. “We have a lot of spots that will be up for grabs. We have some freshmen as well that should be fighting for mat time on varsity. That’s always exciting.”

The Vikings will have a challenging schedule as they will open the season at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Tournament in Iowa City, Iowa.

Sybrandts said he’s excited to see what the Vikings can do at that meet as well as the meets afterwards.

“We’re really looking forward to going down there. It’s going to show where we stand right off the bat,” Sybrandts said. “It’s good for our kids.

If we can improve each week and stay healthy, I think we have a chance to do some good things this year.”