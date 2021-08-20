Northwest looking to keep state tournament streak alive

The Vikings return five starters with four other letterwinners from last year’s 16-16 team that hopes to keep that tradition alive.

Northwest brings back its primary ballhandlers in Sophia McKinney and Taylor Ratzlaff. McKinney, who has been the Northwest libero for the past two years, finished with 512 digs, while Ratzlaff chipped in 365 digs.

“I feel like those two owned the backcourt for us,” Harders said. “They keep us in a lot of rallies. If we can’t get the ball down, they are going to dig, dig, dig until they can’t dig anymore. They play with so much passion.”

Northwest also returns setter Kinzi Havranek, who dished out 839 assists and 50 ace serves for the Vikings last year. Harders said she’s glad to have Havranek back for another year and might use a two-setter offense with Macie Middleton if they need to.

“Having her back for a third year is going to be huge because she brings good senior leadership and her demeanor on the court. She’ll be able to get to a lot of balls,” Harders said. “We want to try to use a two-setter offense with Macie so we can have more attackers, but if we can’t, I think Kenzi can hold her own in the front row. She’s a lot quicker and her serve is a huge weapon and will be able to serve a lot of points for us.”