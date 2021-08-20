Northwest looking to keep state tournament streak alive

The goal for any volleyball team is to make it to the state tournament.
That goal remains the same for Northwest.
If Northwest can accomplish that goal this season, it will be the 21st consecutive season, which will be a state record as they are tied with three other schools for the top spot.
Viking coach Lindsey Harders said that’s always the goal and has liked what she has seen out of the Vikings not only during the first few practices but during the offseason.
“It’s the tradition that the girls get to continue and the girls know it. I don’t think it’s a huge weight on their shoulders. They know it’s that expectation they have for each other and no one wants to end that streak,” Harders said. “I feel very confident that they will. I feel we are much further along than we have been in past summers just because of our experience on the court coming back and they had a great offseason during club volleyball and the summer.”
Every year, Northwest comes up with a theme and this season the seniors came up with “We Can, We Will, We Must.”
“They know that they can do a lot of great things this season,” Harders said. “They will do great things.....and they MUST do these things in order to continue that tradition.”
The Vikings return five starters with four other letterwinners from last year’s 16-16 team that hopes to keep that tradition alive.
Northwest brings back its primary ballhandlers in Sophia McKinney and Taylor Ratzlaff. McKinney, who has been the Northwest libero for the past two years, finished with 512 digs, while Ratzlaff chipped in 365 digs.
“I feel like those two owned the backcourt for us,” Harders said. “They keep us in a lot of rallies. If we can’t get the ball down, they are going to dig, dig, dig until they can’t dig anymore. They play with so much passion.”
Northwest also returns setter Kinzi Havranek, who dished out 839 assists and 50 ace serves for the Vikings last year. Harders said she’s glad to have Havranek back for another year and might use a two-setter offense with Macie Middleton if they need to.
“Having her back for a third year is going to be huge because she brings good senior leadership and her demeanor on the court. She’ll be able to get to a lot of balls,” Harders said. “We want to try to use a two-setter offense with Macie so we can have more attackers, but if we can’t, I think Kenzi can hold her own in the front row. She’s a lot quicker and her serve is a huge weapon and will be able to serve a lot of points for us.”
As for the hitters, the Vikings lost their top three attackers from last year’s team, two graduating seniors and one to transfer, but Harders feels there are a number of players who are capable of filling those spots.
Ashlynn Brown and Chloe Mader return as they finished with 170 kills and 128 kills, respectively, last year. Harders said she has been pleased with what Whitney Loman (who played some back row last year), Taylor Jakubowski, Middleton, Halle Palu and GICC transfer Rylie Rice have done as well.
“We lose some height along with our leading attackers from last year. We’ll need to try and replace their numbers but I think all those girls will be ready to fill those spots,” Harders said. “I do think we have a chance to be a well-balanced team. If one girl has an off night, hopefully there will be other players who will be ready and willing to step into that role.”
Harders said early-season confidence will be big for Northwest. The Vikings play a number of teams which Harders feel will be some of the top teams in classes A and B early on. She said that success will not only help the Vikings in confidence, but earn wild-card points as well to get a good matchup for a substate match in the postseason.
“The biggest goal is to have a strong September so we’re not fighting to get into position for the end of the season,” she said. “If we continue to do the little things, it will make a huge difference later on in the season.”
Northwest opens its season against Gretna at the Bill Marshall Classic Aug. 28 at the Heartland Events Center.