Northwest looks to keep state record streak going

Year in and year out, the Northwest volleyball team has a big weight on its shoulders.

Last year, the Vikings set the state record of 21 consecutive trips to the state tournament. The streak dates back to the 2001 season.

So of course, no senior class wants to be the team that ends that streak.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said there’s pressure every year because of that, but she tells the players to embrace it.

“It’s a privilege to have that be a part of your team,” Harders said. “They need to own it and not let it be something that frightens you and think about every day. They need to be proud of being a part of it.”

The Vikings have the pieces to make it 22-straight trips. They return eight senior letterwinners and four returning starters off of last year’s 24-12 team.

That includes two of their top attackers in Chloe Mader (201 kills with .209 efficiency and 94 blocks) and Whitney Loman (a team-high 216 kills with .169 efficiency).

Mader will be out for a while recovering from a summer injury, but Harders said Mader, once healthy, will be a presence with Loman.

“Chloe is a girl that I don’t ever want to see graduate. She has that fire and competes 24/7. I hope she rehabs well and can come back strong,” Harders said. “And Whitney was a six-rotation player for us last year and I feel she’ll be a lot more comfortable. Like Chloe, she brings a lot of high energy on the court and is a great leader.

“They both get excited when someone else does something good and you always want to see that from kids, especially seniors.”

Taylor Jakubowski and Macie Middleton also saw playing time last year. Jakubowski came off the bench and recorded 169 kills and 58 blocks, while Middleton was one of two setters the Vikings return. She had 395 assists and 224 digs. Northwest will still run a 6-2 offense with senior Keyara Caspar the other setter.

“There were times last year where Taylor would have some quiet nights but then she would come up with seven or eight kills in a match and wouldn’t realize it. Hopefully she can do the same thing,” Harders said. “And Macie can take what she learned from (last year’s setter) Kinzi Havranek and help Keyara figure things out on the court. They should be each other eyes on the court.”

Hannah Fletcher, Makayla Rhoads and Avery Kershaw are the other seniors that look to fill in the shoes from the players that graduated from last year. Kobye Costilla will also be part of the Vikings squad.

“These girls have been waiting their turn,” Harders said. “Hannah will be a defensive player that will lay it out on the line like Sophia (McKinney) did for us last year in the back row. She’ll step up and run that back row really well. Makayla and Avery will get her chance and I know they’ll work hard to keep that spot. They have gotten better over the course of the summer and I’m sure they’ll do great things for us.”

Harders said Mikyna Stoppkotte could be a player that could surprise people this year. The 6-0 junior was a junior varsity player last year but Harders has been impressed with what she saw from her during the offseason.

“She’s someone I’m excited for. She has improved so much in her quickness, her hitting and her movement,” Harders said. “With a whole bunch of seniors surrounding her, I’m hoping she’ll be comfortable on the court.”

One of the things that has hurt Northwest in recent years is slow starts. But the Vikings found ways to finish the season strong and return to state.

“(A good start) is our focus. We know we face a lot of really good teams during the beginning of the season,” Harders said. “We just need to take it one match at a time and focus on what we do on our side of the net, not worry about what other teams are doing.”

The Vikings open the season against crosstown rival Grand Island Central Catholic Thursday at Northwest, then will be part of the Bill Marshall Classic during the Nebraska State Fair Saturday at the Heartland Events Center. Northwest will play Gretna and Malcolm.