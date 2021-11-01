Northwest makes state tournament for 21st-straight season, takes on Waverly in opening round

The Northwest volleyball team is making its state-record 21st consecutive state appearance this year.
Players like Kinzi Havranek were not born yet when the the streak started in 2001.
But she certainly knows about it growing up, while watching her older sister Kyla during the run when she played from 2006-09.
Early on, Havranek said she would go into the Northwest gym about twice a week and watch the practices being put on by former coach Diane Rouzee and looked up to the players in her older sister’s class. But as Havranek got older, she realized what was going on with the streak.
“I remember looking up to my sister and her teammates and being like ‘I want to be like them someday.’ But the older I got, the more I realized what the streak was about as well as the culture of Northwest volleyball as it kept going. Every senior that has gone through realizes how important it is to keep it going,” she said.
“There’s some pressure trying to keep it alive. Everyone is watching you and seeing if this is the class that’s going to end it.”
But the Class B, No. 7-rated Vikings (Omaha World-Herald) kept that streak alive after defeating Aurora in the Class B District 6 final this past Saturday. Northwest, who is at the state for the 30th time overall, will play No. 3 Waverly at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the south court at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Havranek’s older sister, Kyla Fuchtman, is also on the current coaching staff on the Vikings. Also Kelli (Raile) Wemhoff and Michaela (Schimmer) Perry are other former players who have played during the streak that are also on the coaching staff at Northwest.
“They know what it’s about because they went through it too as players. There was a pressure when they played too, maybe not as much. As the years go by, it means a lot more every year for the kids,” Viking coach Lindsey Harders said.
It took Northwest a while to get going as they started 8-8.
Havranek said a key moment after the Vikings were swept by C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic. Northwest responded the following two days in going 6-0 while not dropping a set in the two-day Twin Cities Tournament at Scottsbluff and Gering.
“After the GICC loss, we were all devastated and knew we did not play our best match,” Havranek said. “We were the 16th seed (in the NSAA wild card points standings) and we just talked about that if we don’t make a push right now, we’re going to stay there. We just seemed to keep going after (the Twin Cities Tournament).”
One thing that has helped Northwest this year is the balance as they have five players with more than 100 kills. Ashlynn Brown leads the way with 273 kills, while Whitney Loman has added 207 kills. Chloe Mader is third with 194, while Halle Palu is fourth with 166 and Taylor Jakubowski is fifth with 164. That’s due to the 6-2 offense Northwest runs with Havranek and Macie Middleton. Havenrek has dished out 575 assists, while Middleton had 384.
“That (balance) is huge for us because if one player has an off night, there are other players who pick up the slack,” Harders said. “I would say Ashlynn would be our go-to player. She is comfortable swinging from all areas and knows what kind of swings to take in certain situations. Chloe gives us a hard kill when we need one and Whitney, Halle, Taylor and even Rylie (Rice) all have something special in how they play and what they can do.
“Kinzi brings a lot of fire and passion into the game and is our top server (team-high 46 ace serves). And Kenzi has done a great job in helping Macie out in tight situations and Macie has delivered a lot of good balls to our hitters.”
And Northwest keeps plays alive thanks to their defensive play. Libero Sophia McKinney leads the defense with 489 kills, while defensive specialist Taylor Retzlaff has 247 digs.
“Those are two quick players we have out there who are all over the place. They don’t care if they have bruises, they go for everything,” Harders said. “They will never give up on a ball. It’s so fun to watch them play.”
Northwest gets to face Waverly for the second time this season. Northwest lost the previous matchup in four sets. That was without Nebraska recruit Bekka Allick, who was playing on the U.S. youth national team that won a bronze medal at the FIVB World Championships in Durango, Mexico in late September. Allick leads the way with 382 kills, while Jaelyn Dick has chipped in 232. Setter Hannah Allick, Becca’s setter, has dished out 887 assists.
Harders said it will be a challenge but feels Northwest will be up for it.
“Waverly is a balanced team that played well against us the last time,” Harders said. “It was a good match where we struggled in a few points and that’s where it was won. We had a hard time winning games back then but we are figuring out how to win those matches. I think it will be a grind out game as I feel we are a much different team than when we played them in September.
“We’ll need to get them out of system as much as we can and slow them down as much as we can.”
But no matter what happens this weekend, Havranek said she and her Viking teammates are going to enjoy the experience of playing at another state tournament.
“Playing at the state tournament is the best thing ever,” Havranek said. “There is not an experience like it. Looking in the stands and seeing all the people. I’m so excited to playing down there once again with my teammates. It’s going to be fun.”