Northwest makes state tournament for 21st-straight season, takes on Waverly in opening round

Havranek’s older sister, Kyla Fuchtman, is also on the current coaching staff on the Vikings. Also Kelli (Raile) Wemhoff and Michaela (Schimmer) Perry are other former players who have played during the streak that are also on the coaching staff at Northwest.

“They know what it’s about because they went through it too as players. There was a pressure when they played too, maybe not as much. As the years go by, it means a lot more every year for the kids,” Viking coach Lindsey Harders said.

It took Northwest a while to get going as they started 8-8.

Havranek said a key moment after the Vikings were swept by C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic. Northwest responded the following two days in going 6-0 while not dropping a set in the two-day Twin Cities Tournament at Scottsbluff and Gering.

“After the GICC loss, we were all devastated and knew we did not play our best match,” Havranek said. “We were the 16th seed (in the NSAA wild card points standings) and we just talked about that if we don’t make a push right now, we’re going to stay there. We just seemed to keep going after (the Twin Cities Tournament).”