Northwest moves into B-6 final

The Northwest volleyball team took the first step of the program’s 21st consecutive state volleyball tournament.

The Class B, No. 7 Vikings earned a spot into the B-6 subdistrict final with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 victory over Hastings Tuesday.

Ashlynn Brown led Northwest with 12 kills, while Whitney Loman and Chloe Mader each chipped in seven. Kinzi Havranek had 14 assists, while also serving 24 points with three ace serves. Sophia McKinney led the defense with 17 digs.

NW coach Lindsey Harders said she liked what she saw from the Vikings during their first match of the postseason.

“I thought we did all three things well. We controlled the tempo of the game and played 3 consistent sets,” she said. “I thought we served aggressive and got them out of system a lot. We also were very balanced at the net. We got our hands on a lot of balls.”

The Vikings will play Adams Central, who defeated Aurora 26-24, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, at 6 p.m. Wednesday.