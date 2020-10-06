Northwest outlasts Crusaders in marathon; falls to Hastings in subdistrict final

HASTINGS — In a game that took nearly four hours, Northwest pulled out a 10-inning victory against crosstown rival Grand Island Central Catholic 16-15 during Tuesday night’s Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament.
The Vikings then lost to Hastings in the championship game 10-4.
Northwest broke out the bats in game one off Crusader pitcher Andrea Palma scoring nine runs on 13 hits in 6 2/3 innings. GICC committed five errors also, which didn’t help its cause.
The game looked like a lock to the Vikings but looks can be deceiving.
After trailing 9-3, Crusader coach Brock Culler told his squad it wasn’t out of the game.
“I just told them, these six runs, they can be a lot or a little. It just depends on how bad we want it,” he said.
That is when Culler challenged his players: “I told them I want to see some guts on this team right now.”
The pep talk worked.
After Viking pitcher Ava Laurent hit Avery O’Boyle to lead off the top of the sixth inning, the momentum switched. Boston Boucher then popped out to shortstop for the first out.
Laurent walked Kylie Ganwish, then got Alyssa Breckner to pop out in the infield. With two outs GICC senior Jess Zehendner stepped to the plate.
She went deep to right field for a three-run home run to make the score 9-5.
“It was a great feeling to help my team battle back,” said Zehender.
Northwest Coach Mitch Sadd said he had to keep his players’ heads in the game.
“We were where we wanted to be, but they battled back with some big hits,” said Sadd. “Even as fast as Ava throws it doesn’t take much to drive one out of the ballpark, especially with the wind behind you, and that is what happened.”
The Vikings had one hit in the bottom of the sixth but left the runner stranded.
GICC’s comeback wasn’t done as Palma popped out to lead off the seventh. That’s when the Crusader bats caught fire. Kiernan Paulk hit a solo home run. O’Boyle followed with a single, then Bucher hit a two-run dinger out of the park.
“Earlier in the game we weren’t making plays, we weren’t executing pitches, locating pitches, and Northwest was making us pay for it,” Culler said.
Laurent was then pulled for Kylie Caspersen. She then gave up a bunt single, which brought up Zehendner once again.
With a runner on Zehendner then hit in the game tying RBI single. Caspersen finally closed the flood gates by getting Kucera to ground out but not before the Crusders tied it at 10-all.
The rest of the game was a back and forth, see-saw battle.
Northwest scored one run in the eighth and the ninth inning before breaking it open for five more runs in the 10th inning off Palma who left the game in the fourth inning and reentered in the sixth.
GICC answered with a run in the eighth and one in the ninth.
The Crusaders had a chance to do more damage in the ninth inning but left three runners on.
They scraped together four more runs, but again left three more on base to end the game.
Culler said the Crusaders just couldn’t get the clutch hit when they needed it in the extra frames.
“We had our chances. The ball just didn’t fall,” said Culler.
The Vikings put Laurent back in the circle in the late innings and Sadd they got the clutch out when they needed it.
“We got lucky and won a ball game,” he said.
GICC had five home runs in the game but lost.
“I’m just proud of the way my team fought for something. It was one of the funnest games I have ever been a part of. One of the most exciting anyway,” said Culler.
Alexis Mudloff went 4-for-7 including a home run in the first inning which set a new school career record.
The championship was a much different affair as Hastings came out and put a four spot on the board right way in the bottom of the first. The Tigers tagged on another five in the fourth.
Northwest, although tired, battled back with two runs in the fourth and one run in the fifth and sixth respectively.
The Vikings flashed some great leather and didn’t show fatigue on the field, but Sadd said he knew his squad didn’t have much left.
“I talked to the girls before the game and said I know you don’t have much fuel left in the tank but give me everything you can, and they did,” he said.
Hastings coach Ashley Speak knew Northwest would be tired after the marathon game they just played so the Tigers hoped to strike early.
“We would have liked the put them (Northwest) away earlier, but they are a team that is going to fight to the bitter end and they did a nice job with that,” she said.
All three teams should find themselves hosting district best-of-3 finals on Friday.
