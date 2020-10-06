Northwest outlasts Crusaders in marathon; falls to Hastings in subdistrict final

The rest of the game was a back and forth, see-saw battle.

Northwest scored one run in the eighth and the ninth inning before breaking it open for five more runs in the 10th inning off Palma who left the game in the fourth inning and reentered in the sixth.

GICC answered with a run in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The Crusaders had a chance to do more damage in the ninth inning but left three runners on.

They scraped together four more runs, but again left three more on base to end the game.

Culler said the Crusaders just couldn’t get the clutch hit when they needed it in the extra frames.

“We had our chances. The ball just didn’t fall,” said Culler.

The Vikings put Laurent back in the circle in the late innings and Sadd they got the clutch out when they needed it.

“We got lucky and won a ball game,” he said.

GICC had five home runs in the game but lost.

“I’m just proud of the way my team fought for something. It was one of the funnest games I have ever been a part of. One of the most exciting anyway,” said Culler.