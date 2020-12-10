Northwest pins way past Lexington

The Northwest wrestling team may have lost the featured match of the night, but the Vikings came up big in other areas.
The Vikings recorded seven pins, including four that occurred in the first period in the upper weights, to help them take a 51-24 win over Lexington Thursday at Northwest High School.
All of the first-period pins came from underclassmen as sophomore Cailyb Weekley (170 pounds), freshman Joseph Stein (182), sophomore Victory Isele (195) and sophomore Billy Schleichardt (285). That impressed Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts.
“We have some young kids who just continue to grow,” he said. “We spent a lot of time this week working on pin combinations and they came out and used them. It was great to see.”
However, Lexington won the highlighted matchup at 120 pounds. No. 4-rated Ivan Lazo (huskermat.com) earned an 11-8 win over No. 2 Grady Arends.
That came after Arends had Lazo on his back to take a 5-0 lead after the first period. Lazo rallied back to tie the score at 5-all after the second period. After that, he scored three takedowns in the third to get the win.
Both wrestlers were state medalists at 113 pounds last year as Lazo was fourth and Arends was fifth.
“He’s a seasoned wrestler that is used to wrestling in big matches,” Lexington coach Karl Degenhardt said. “He’s right there at the top of his weight class as is Arends. I’m sure the two will have more battles with each other this year.”
Caleb Vokes set the tone for the Vikings at the start of the dual by defeating Angel Vega 6-4. He scored the winning takedown with 1:06 left in the match at 126.
After Dylan Hubbard earned a pin at 132 to put Lexington up 6-3, it was all Northwest. Colton Ruff and Bo Bushhousen each recorded second-period pins to put Northwest up 15-6.
After Rene Corado earned a pin over Eli Arends at 152, Austin Cooley earned a forfeit win at 160 to help the Vikings win six of the next eight matches, which included those first-period pins, to take control. The run ended with Gavin Ruff pinning Lazaro Adame in 5:07 at 106.
Daven Naylor and Lazo wrapped up the night by getting wins at 113 and 120 for Lexington.
Degenhardt said he felt inexperience played a part in the dual. Jesse Arevelo (220) was the other Minutemen winner as he recorded a forfeit victory.
“We’re young as we don’t have a lot of experience. We still did some good things but there are still some little things we need to work on,” he said. “But we’re right where we need to be as the season is still young. I think we have a chance to make huge improvements. We’re going to be fine.”
Sybrandts said the win was good as Lexington earned a 48-27 win over No. 1 Gering at the Cozad Dual Tournament last Saturday.
“I didn’t know what to expect, especially since Lexington beat Gering last week. They have some tough individuals,” Sybrandts said. “I have to give a credit to all of our kids. They really got after it tonight.”
Northwest will be back in action at the Holdrege Invite Saturday.
