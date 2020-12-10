Northwest pins way past Lexington

The Northwest wrestling team may have lost the featured match of the night, but the Vikings came up big in other areas.

The Vikings recorded seven pins, including four that occurred in the first period in the upper weights, to help them take a 51-24 win over Lexington Thursday at Northwest High School.

All of the first-period pins came from underclassmen as sophomore Cailyb Weekley (170 pounds), freshman Joseph Stein (182), sophomore Victory Isele (195) and sophomore Billy Schleichardt (285). That impressed Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts.

“We have some young kids who just continue to grow,” he said. “We spent a lot of time this week working on pin combinations and they came out and used them. It was great to see.”

However, Lexington won the highlighted matchup at 120 pounds. No. 4-rated Ivan Lazo (huskermat.com) earned an 11-8 win over No. 2 Grady Arends.

That came after Arends had Lazo on his back to take a 5-0 lead after the first period. Lazo rallied back to tie the score at 5-all after the second period. After that, he scored three takedowns in the third to get the win.

Both wrestlers were state medalists at 113 pounds last year as Lazo was fourth and Arends was fifth.