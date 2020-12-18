Northwest powers past Lexington

“It’s coming together for us a little bit now,” Moerer said. “We still make some young mistakes, but we scored in double digits in every quarter tonight, which is the consistency that we’re working on and that’s what we need from our offense because our defense is solid.

“This program is built on defense and that showed up again tonight. We just have to find our way, offensively, and that’s coming.”

Caspersen scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half, powering Northwest (2-3) to a 24-14 lead at the intermission. Lexington (2-3) cut its deficit to 34-25 with 2:07 left in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.

Sarah Treffer’s 20 points and free-throw shooting kept the Minutemaids within striking distance. Lexington, which shot 26.2% (11 of 42) from the floor, was 12 of 13 from the foul line, while the Vikings were 2 of 2 and didn’t have a free-throw attempt until just 45 seconds remained.

Moerer said he likes Northwest’s progress as the Vikings travel to Aurora on Saturday.