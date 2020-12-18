Northwest powers past Lexington

Exploiting a significant size advantage inside proved to be the winning formula for Northwest.
Senior post players Claire Caspersen and Adriana Esquivel combined to score 32 points as the Vikings never trailed in a 51-35 home-court victory over Lexington Friday night. Caspersen (6-foot) and Esquivel (6-1) were difficult to handle in the paint for the Minutemaids, who didn’t have a player taller than 5-9 listed on their roster.
“We have some good post players and we have tweaked the offense a little bit to try and take advantage of that,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer, whose squad also brought 6-foot senior Ellie Apfel off the bench. “We’re getting better at finding our posts when they’re open and the posts are doing a better job of converting.
“(Caspersen) played really well, offensively, tonight and (Esquivel) had some good looks, too. That’s where our advantage lies.”
Caspersen scored a team-high 20 points, making her first seven shots from the floor and ended 10 of 15 shooting. Esquivel added 12 points, hitting 6 of 8 field-goal attempts.
With Caspersen and Esquivel combining to shoot 69.6% (16 of 23), Northwest finished at 48% (24 of 50) as a team. Of the Vikings’ 24 made field goals, 13 were assisted with Madison Cushing’s six assists leading the way.
“It’s coming together for us a little bit now,” Moerer said. “We still make some young mistakes, but we scored in double digits in every quarter tonight, which is the consistency that we’re working on and that’s what we need from our offense because our defense is solid.
“This program is built on defense and that showed up again tonight. We just have to find our way, offensively, and that’s coming.”
Caspersen scored 14 of her 20 points in the first half, powering Northwest (2-3) to a 24-14 lead at the intermission. Lexington (2-3) cut its deficit to 34-25 with 2:07 left in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
Sarah Treffer’s 20 points and free-throw shooting kept the Minutemaids within striking distance. Lexington, which shot 26.2% (11 of 42) from the floor, was 12 of 13 from the foul line, while the Vikings were 2 of 2 and didn’t have a free-throw attempt until just 45 seconds remained.
Moerer said he likes Northwest’s progress as the Vikings travel to Aurora on Saturday.
“This is one of the hardest-working teams that I’ve had in practice,” Moerer said. “Every day that I put something in front of them and say, ‘We need to get better at X, Y or Z’ and it gets better. These kids are absolutely committed to improving and we see it every day.
“We might like to see things progress a little faster, but we just love coaching this bunch because they really want to be good.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!