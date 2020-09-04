 Skip to main content
Northwest pulls away to down Gering
The Gering Bulldogs kept it close in the first half against the Grand Island Northwest Vikings, trailing 17-3 going into halftime of their game on Friday, Sept. 4 in Gering, but Northwest pulled away to win 48-3.

“I thought we played extremely well in the first half,” Gering coach Danny O’Boyle said. “We still made some mistakes, but overall we moved the ball really well. Northwest is a good football team. For us to come out and play them 17-3 at the half, we’re very pleased with that first half.”

The Vikings, though, exploded for 26 second half points to go away with the 43-3 win.

The Vikings’ Austin Cooley caught a touchdown pass from Sam Hartman with 4:48 left in the third quarter to give GINW the 24-3 lead. Cooley scored again with 25.1 second left in the third to extend the Viking lead to 31-3.

After a Viking field goal, Grand Island returned a punt for a touchdown for the 43-3 win.

