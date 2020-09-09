Northwest ready to finally get season going

The Northwest volleyball team was supposed to get its season under way Aug. 29 in a home dual against Ogallala.

But due to the whole team being in quarantine for the past two weeks, the season opening plans changed to this weekend.

After being exposed to COVID-19, the team had to quarantine for 14 days, postponing its game with Ogallala. The coaches and players couldn’t even practice or be at school during that time. The players can return to school Thursday as well as practice.

Viking junior Macey Bosard said the Vikings are anxious to get back to playing volleyball.

“It was devastating to us that we couldn’t play our opener and also not being able to practice for two weeks, especially since it started the day before we were supposed to be playing,” Bosard said. “But we are so excited to be practicing with everyone again and to just really be together.”

Northwest coach Lindsey Harders conducted Zoom workouts with mostly ball control and had a few Zoom meetings during the quarantine. She said it was a little bit of a challenge doing it that way.