Northwest returns to .500 with victory over Aurora

(Independent/Josh Salmon) Makinzi Havranek of Northwest battles for a lose ball against an Aurora defender Saturday night at Northwest high school.
(Independent/Josh Salmon) Avyn Urbanski of Northwest charges toward the hoop against Aleah Vinkenberg of Aurora in Saturday night's 40-25 Viking win.
(Independent/Josh Salmon) Northwest's Avyn Urbanski knocks the ball away from Ellie Hutsell of Aurora in Saturday night's 40-25 Viking win at home.
(Independent/Josh Salmon) Whitney Loman of Northwest goes for a first quarter basket against an Aurora defender Rylee Olsen Saturday night at Northwest high school.
(Independent/Josh Salmon) Kasey Schuster puts up a lay up past Northwest defender Reba Mader in Saturday night's game at Northwest high school. The Vikings won 40-25.
By Terry Douglass
After an 0-3 start to the season, Northwest accomplished its goal of getting back to .500 before the Christmas break after posting a 40-25 home victory over Aurora.
“We have a lot of new players playing together and you’re starting to see them kind of gel,” Vikings’ coach Russ Moerer said. “There was more joy just playing the game — more smiles. I just loved the effort and getting back to .500 before Christmas was very important to us.”
Avyn Urbanski led Northwest (3-3) with 16 points, while Reba Mader added nine. Mader’s three-point play with 6:20 remaining gave the Vikings their largest lead at 38-20.
Denae Nachtigal scored 13 points for Aurora (1-4). The Huskies were limited to 24.3% shooting (9 of 37) from the field and committed 19 turnovers with 11 of them coming in the second half.
“We base our program on solid defense and I really liked how we played tonight,” Moerer said. “We were worried about Aurora’s weave action because that’s really tough to defend and we hadn’t seen that, especially when they add the high ball screens in there. I was really pleased with how we communicated and how we executed against that.
“We also had really good ball-pressure all night, so overall, it was a really good defensive performance.”
Northwest 40, Aurora 25
AURORA (1-4)
Ellie Hutsell 0-4 0-0 0, Denae Nachtigal 5-12 3-3 13, Kasey Schuster 1-7 1-2 3, Eva Fahrnbruch 2-7 3-3 7, Rylee Olsen 1-3 0-0 2, Aleah Vinkenberg 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor Janda 0-0 0-0 0, Emi Huls 0-0 0-0 0, Adi Fahrnbruch 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Bonifas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-37 7-8 25.
NORTHWEST (3-3)
Avyn Urbanski 5-11 2-4 16, Reba Mader 3-5 3-3 9, Whitney Loman 1-3 0-0 2, Rylie Rice 1-6 2-4 5, Madison Cushing 0-5 0-0 0, Kyla Sybrandts 1-4 1-2 2, Makinzi Havranek 2-4 1-3 5, Kylie Caspersen 0-1 0-0 0, Makayla Rhoads 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Koehn 0-0 0-0 0, Haylee Brandt 0-2 0-0 0, Kanrynn Mings 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 13-45 9-16 40.
Aurora 6 5 9 5—25
Northwest 5 16 12 7—40
3-point goals—Aurora 0-7 (Hutsell 0-3, Nachtigal 0-1, Ev.Fahrnbruch 0-1, Olsen 0-1, Vinkenberg 0-1), Northwest 5-18 (Urbanski 4-7, Mader 0-1, Rice 1-5, Cushing 0-2, Sybrandts 0-1, Mings 0-2). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—Aurora 31 (Schuster 7), Northwest 29 (Rice 6). Assists—Aurora 2 (Nachtigal 1, Janda 1), Northwest 8 (Cushing 4). Turnovers—Aurora 19, Northwest 8. Total fouls—Aurora 14, Northwest 10. Technicals—None. A—NA.
