Northwest returns to .500 with victory over Aurora

After an 0-3 start to the season, Northwest accomplished its goal of getting back to .500 before the Christmas break after posting a 40-25 home victory over Aurora.

“We have a lot of new players playing together and you’re starting to see them kind of gel,” Vikings’ coach Russ Moerer said. “There was more joy just playing the game — more smiles. I just loved the effort and getting back to .500 before Christmas was very important to us.”

Avyn Urbanski led Northwest (3-3) with 16 points, while Reba Mader added nine. Mader’s three-point play with 6:20 remaining gave the Vikings their largest lead at 38-20.

Denae Nachtigal scored 13 points for Aurora (1-4). The Huskies were limited to 24.3% shooting (9 of 37) from the field and committed 19 turnovers with 11 of them coming in the second half.

“We base our program on solid defense and I really liked how we played tonight,” Moerer said. “We were worried about Aurora’s weave action because that’s really tough to defend and we hadn’t seen that, especially when they add the high ball screens in there. I was really pleased with how we communicated and how we executed against that.

“We also had really good ball-pressure all night, so overall, it was a really good defensive performance.”