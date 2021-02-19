Northwest’s Victor Isele advances into Class B semifinals after late takedown

OMAHA — With under 10 second left in his Class B 195-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament, Victor Isele knew he had to do something.
The Northwest sophomore shot in on a double leg and scored the winning takedown for a 3-1 win over Columbus Lakeview’s Austen Smith Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.
“I saw how much time was left on the clock. I knew I had to shoot at the just the perfect time to take a shot and I did and it worked,” Isele said.
The win puts No. 6-rated Isele (NSWCA) into a state semifinal match and allows him to leave Omaha with a medal.
“This is great because I was a state qualifier last year and didn’t medal but I just need to keep going,” Isele said.
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said the win was a gutsy performance.
“He really had to dig deep to get that win,” Sybrandts said. “Victor is a great kid and I like to see kids get rewarded who work hard.”
Isele had a little history with Smith as the two wrestlers were 1-1 against each other. Smith won the last match in the Central Conference Tournament’s third-place match when he pinned Isele in the first period.
Isele said he got caught in a headlock and was thrown to his back, so he tried to avoid putting himself in that position during this match.
“I tried to do a bearhug with a big move but my hips weren’t down and then he turned his hips into me,” he said. “I was trying to do whatever to not put myself in that position.”
Now he will take on No. 2 Dexter Larson of Blair in the semifinals Saturday morning, which begin with the third-round consolations at 9 a.m. Isele fell 3-2 to Larson in the Plattsmouth Invite semifinals so he knows what to expect.
“I have nothing to lose and I’m going to do my best,” he said.
Grady Arends fell in his 120-pound quarterfinal match to Gering’s Quenton Chavez 6-1. It was the third-straight year Chavez has defeated Arends at the state wrestling tournament, including in the 106-pound title match two years ago.
But Arends did win his second-round consolation match so he will have to win one more match to claim his third state medal.
“I’m glad Grady was able to bounce back after that loss in the quarters,” Sybrandts said. “Hopefully he can win his first match tomorrow to get a medal.”
Caleb Alcorta (113), Colton Ruff (138) and Austin Cooley (160) all went 0-2 during their matches and are eliminated from the state tournament.
Aurora made some noise during the first day as it had five wrestlers earn semifinal berths.
That has the Huskies sitting in fourth place with 52 points.
Gering leads the way with 63.5 points. Hastings is second with 53 points, while Beatrice has 52.5.
Caden Svoboda (No. 1 at 113), Trevor Kluck (No. 1 at 145), Mack Owens (No. 4 at 182), Brekyn Papineau (No. 3 at 195) and Aaron Jividen (No. 5 at 285) are the Aurora semifinalists, which pleased coach Derek Keasling.
“I thought we wrestled very well today,” he said. “We kind of expected it from those guys. It seems like every tournament, those guys are making semifinals and finals for us. They wrestled extremely hard.”
Svoboda takes on Blair’s Jesse Loges (No. 3), while Kluck has Blair’s Charlie Powers (No. 4). Owens takes on Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson (No. 5), Papineau duels with Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda (No. 1) and Jividen battles with Waverly’s Trevor Brown (No. 1).
Keasling said he feels the Huskies have a chance to move up in the team standings and make a run for a team title.
“It’s so close in B this year and I said it was going to be a race to see who can get three in the finals and six medalists,” he said. “We have five medalists right now and Jack Allen (2-1 during first day at 220) is a match away from getting a medal. The kids just need to relax and just wrestle tomorrow morning.”
Duda, who is a defending state champion, is one of three semifinalists for Broken Bow, which is sitting in fifth with 48 points. Cyrus Wells (No. 3 at 126) and Sawyer Bumgarner (285) are the other semifinalists. Wells takes on Gering’s Paul Ruff (No. 2) and Bumgarner will battle Ralston’s David Hernandez (No. 2).
Hastings has three going in the semifinals — Landon Weidner (No. 2 at 145), Jett Samuelson (No. 4 at 152) and Blake Davis (No. 3 at 220). Weidner takes on Ogallala’s Gage Stokely (No. 3), while Samuelson has Ralston’s Noah Talmadge (No. 1) and Davis battles with Norris’ Dylan Meyer (No. 2).