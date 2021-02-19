Northwest’s Victor Isele advances into Class B semifinals after late takedown

“I tried to do a bearhug with a big move but my hips weren’t down and then he turned his hips into me,” he said. “I was trying to do whatever to not put myself in that position.”

Now he will take on No. 2 Dexter Larson of Blair in the semifinals Saturday morning, which begin with the third-round consolations at 9 a.m. Isele fell 3-2 to Larson in the Plattsmouth Invite semifinals so he knows what to expect.

“I have nothing to lose and I’m going to do my best,” he said.

Grady Arends fell in his 120-pound quarterfinal match to Gering’s Quenton Chavez 6-1. It was the third-straight year Chavez has defeated Arends at the state wrestling tournament, including in the 106-pound title match two years ago.

But Arends did win his second-round consolation match so he will have to win one more match to claim his third state medal.

“I’m glad Grady was able to bounce back after that loss in the quarters,” Sybrandts said. “Hopefully he can win his first match tomorrow to get a medal.”

Caleb Alcorta (113), Colton Ruff (138) and Austin Cooley (160) all went 0-2 during their matches and are eliminated from the state tournament.