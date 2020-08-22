 Skip to main content
Northwest splits two games at Beatrice Triangular
Northwest splits two games at Beatrice Triangular

  • Updated
BEATRICE — Northwest opened the season by splitting two games at the Beatrice Triangular.

The Vikings downed Beatrice 13-2. Northwest scored six runs in the first two innings to break the game open.

Reba Mader was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Vikings.

Grace Baasch had two hits and scored three runs. Kylie Caspersen had two hits and three RBIs.

The Vikings dropped a 6-2 decision to Hastings. The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth.

Faith Gibson had a home run for Northwest.

Northwest 000 002 0 — 2 6 2

Hastings 000 402 x — 6 8 1

WP — Molina. 2B — H: Hudson, Mullen, Cerveny. HR — NW: Gibson.

Hastings 054 004—13 16 1

Beatrice 101 000—2 5 3

WP — Hudson. LP — Pangborn. 2B — B: Mahoney. HR — H: Mullen. B: Barnard 2.

Northwest 330 001 3—10 13 0

Beatrice 101 000 x—2 5 4

WP — Laurent. LP — Pangborn. 2B —NW: Cushing, Mader. HR — B: Mahoney.

