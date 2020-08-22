Northwest splits two games at Beatrice Triangular

BEATRICE — Northwest opened the season by splitting two games at the Beatrice Triangular.
The Vikings downed Beatrice 13-2. Northwest scored six runs in the first two innings to break the game open.
Reba Mader was 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Vikings.
Grace Baasch had two hits and scored three runs. Kylie Caspersen had two hits and three RBIs.
The Vikings dropped a 6-2 decision to Hastings. The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth.
Faith Gibson had a home run for Northwest.
Northwest 000 002 0 — 2 6 2
Hastings 000 402 x — 6 8 1
WP — Molina. 2B — H: Hudson, Mullen, Cerveny. HR — NW: Gibson.
Hastings 054 004—13 16 1
Beatrice 101 000—2 5 3
WP — Hudson. LP — Pangborn. 2B — B: Mahoney. HR — H: Mullen. B: Barnard 2.
Northwest 330 001 3—10 13 0
Beatrice 101 000 x—2 5 4
WP — Laurent. LP — Pangborn. 2B —NW: Cushing, Mader. HR — B: Mahoney.