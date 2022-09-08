Northwest sweeps Class A North Platte

An inability to close out sets has hampered Northwest at times this season.

But that certainly wasn’t the case Thursday night as the Class B No. 8-rated Vikings took control late in each of the first two sets and rolled in the third while posting a 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 home-court sweep of Class A North Platte.

“Throughout the season, we’ve had situations where we’ve had a tough time finishing and that’s something we know we need to change,” Northwest senior Whitney Loman said. “Tonight, I felt like we really buckled down, dealt with the pressure and performed well and did exactly what we needed to do.”

Trailing 18-17 in the first set, Northwest got two blocks from Mikyna Stoppkotte, one block from Izzy Buhrman and two ace serves by Taylor Jakubowski to finish with an 8-2 flurry. In set two, North Platte led 20-19 before the Vikings unleashed a 6-0 run that included a kill by Makayla Rhoads, back-to-back kills from Avery Kershaw and then consecutive ace serves by Jakubowski.

“At the beginning of the sets, it wasn’t very pretty on either side,” Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said. “It was just back and forth — nobody was really in a rhythm or a system — but when we finally got to point 20, it was like we just said, ‘We’re going to win this thing.’

“We have been working on closing out the sets as well as starting better. We didn’t really start out well tonight, but we finished.”

The third set belonged largely to Loman, who recorded eight of her team-high 12 kills in the final frame. Rhoads and Kershaw added seven kills apiece, while Keyara Caspar had 16 assists and Macie Middleton finished with 11 assists for the Vikings (4-4), whose offensive attack kept the Bulldogs off-balance.

“We did a good job tonight of working pin to pin,” Harders said. “We just try to keep our opponent on their toes and utilize all of our hitters.”

Loman’s 12 kills came via a variety of shots. The crafty 5-foot-7 outside hitter scored with power down the line, finesse shots into the middle and even terminated from the back row.

“Being 5-7, you obviously don’t have some of the physical advantages that some of my opponents do, so you don’t just get to go up there and rip it every time,” Loman said. “You have to be smart, read the defensive coverage and know where to hit the shots. A lot of that comes with the help of my teammates and trusting what they see and what’s open out there.”

Harders credited Loman not only for her attacking execution, but also for her film study. Harders said Loman even provided a North Platte scouting report on the team’s group text thread.

“A lot of times Whitney is out-sized on the outside, but she uses her smartness and court awareness to help herself out a lot,” Harders said. “That’s what you want all your athletes to do and I appreciate her taking the time to watch the film that we send them and look for things that are going to help us score. All those little things really add up in the end.”

Six-foot-1 senior Carly Purdy led North Platte (3-5) with 14 kills and was dominant at times. Abby Kaminski had 13 assists and Trinity Vak added 11 assists for the Bulldogs.

“Purdy gets a ton of swings, so we just had to try and contain her and slow her down,” Harders said. “A lot of times, she almost gets the ball forced to her, so it was important to know where Carly was the whole match.

“We really worked on going up low and fast and getting into her space when we were blocking in hopes that we could maybe frustrate her a little bit.”

Loman said the sweep against a Class A opponent was a good “momentum-booster” heading into Saturday’s Kearney Invitational. The Vikings are also hopeful of getting another shot in the arm in the next couple of weeks as 5-10 senior middle hitter Chloe Mader, who has missed the entire season with a high ankle sprain, is nearing a return to action.

“This win will be great for our morale, going into Saturday, and we feel like we’re moving in a positive direction,” Loman said. “We’ve made some lineup changes and we’re still kind of figuring things out, but our underclassmen are stepping up big-time. I feel like we’re coming together.”