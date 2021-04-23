Northwest sweeps Dave Gee Invitational

The Northwest track and field teams made former coach Dave Gee proud.
The Vikings swept their home meet, named after their former coach Friday at Northwest High School.
Both teams relied on their depth as the Northwest girls won with 101 points, 42 more than runner-up Holdrege, while the boys took the meet over Grand Island Central Catholic 114-103.
After the meet was over, Gee handed out the plaques to both teams, which is something current coach Brandon Harrington said he enjoyed seeing.
“That’s special for Dave to be able to do that,” Harrington said. “He’s excited to hand them out and the kids were excited to get the plaques from him.
“And it was a tough meet for both the boys and the girls because there are a lot of great athletes here. Our depth showed up because we were able to pick up seconds and thirds that helped in the team races.”
On the boys side, the Vikings won only three events, but had 25 total medalists to secure the victory.
“The boys are starting to reach their potential in a lot of events so that was nice to see today,” Harrington said.
Alex Brandt led Northwest with two victories as he claimed the high jump (a personal-best 6-5) and triple jump (42-9), while earning medals in both the 110 hurdles (fourth, 15.89) and 300 hurdles (43.23).
“Going 6-5 in the high jump was awesome to see,” Harrington said. “He’s close to putting stuff together in the triple jump. He just loves track and is continuing to improve in the events that he does.”
Wyatt Sindelar was the other winner for the Vikings. The senior threw a personal-best 56-4 1/2 to win the event. Harrington said he had a feeling Sindelar was going to get a big throw in.
“He’s been practicing so hard and he’s a student of the shot put,” Harrington said. “Kevin Stein and John Swanson have been working with him and have helped him put things together. We knew one was coming and he just exploded today. He’s been steady in the throws as he got third in the discus (145-5).”
Harrington said he knew GICC was going to be tough as it won five events and had a lot of medalists.
“GICC has a nice team with so many kids that will score points for them and they will do well in the Class C state meet,” he said. “But our boys are starting to put some things together that will help them continue to be more competitive. They have a lot of fun together.”
On the girls side, the Vikings too won only three events, but had 22 medalists to easily take its portion.
Claire Caspersen was one of the highlights as she threw a personal-best 41-5 to win the shot put.
“She really had a good day. I’m excited to see where he continues to go,” Harrington said. “That’s huge momentum for her. And she placed in the discus (fifth, 100-3) as did Kinzi Havranek (third, 110-6) and Madolyn Clark (fourth, 101-6) and that was big points for us right there.”
Reba Mader was the other individual winner for the Vikings as she won the 800 (2:27.41). Avyn Urbanski, Samantha Roby, Kamryn Mings and Grace Baasch joined together to win the 400 relay (50.39).
“Reba had a big day for us as well. She runs a great leg for us on the 3,200 relay (second, 10:09.96) and runs a great 800 for us,” Harrington said. “And our 400 relay team continues to shine for us.”
Harrington said there were talented athletes who competed on the girls side like Cozad’s Brittany Aitken, who won both the 100 (12.65) and 200 (26.29), and Makaia Baker won the 400 (1:00.08) and both were on the winning 1,600 relay (4:07.78).
He was happy with how the Vikings competed against that level of competition.
“I was excited to see our girls run against Cozad as they have some very talented runners who are going to do very well at the state meet,” Harrington said. “For us to see that type of competition is only going to make us better.”
For GICC, Gage Steinke captured the 100 (11.20) and 200 (22.92), while Brayton Johnson won the 400 (51.86) and Ben Alberts took the 800 (2:04.77). Alberts joined Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez on the winning 3,200 relay (8:22.46). The Crusader boys also had 15 medalists.
“Gage continues to do great things for us. He wins the 100 and 200, helps our 400 relay get second (44.64) and gets third in the pole vault (12-9),” GICC coach Keith Kester said. “Ben had a great day in the 800 and ran on the 3,200 and then gets second in the pole vault (13-3). Brayton won the 400 with a good time.
“Both Brayton and Ben helped the 1,600 relay get third (3:35.65) and Isaac Herbek took second in the long jump (20-7 1/4) and triple jump (42-2 1/2). Those kids had great days for us.”
Avery O’Boyle was the lone girls winner as she won the 3,200 (12:12.79), which impressed Kester.
“She ran a great race against some quality runners,” he said. “She just continues to get better for us.”
GICC had seven total medalists that included second-place finishes from Marissa Rerucha (pole vault, 10-3), Maddie Schneider (shot put, 35-6) as well as a third from Grace Herbek (800, 2:28.61) and Kylee Hasselmann (shot put 35-3 1/2).
Kester said there were a lot of personal bests set so that pleased hm.
“I’m happy with our team in general because we had a lot of kids do great things and set personal records,” Kester said. “I love this meet because there is great quality. Meets like this help you achieve your goals and get to that point.”