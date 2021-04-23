Northwest sweeps Dave Gee Invitational

“Going 6-5 in the high jump was awesome to see,” Harrington said. “He’s close to putting stuff together in the triple jump. He just loves track and is continuing to improve in the events that he does.”

Wyatt Sindelar was the other winner for the Vikings. The senior threw a personal-best 56-4 1/2 to win the event. Harrington said he had a feeling Sindelar was going to get a big throw in.

“He’s been practicing so hard and he’s a student of the shot put,” Harrington said. “Kevin Stein and John Swanson have been working with him and have helped him put things together. We knew one was coming and he just exploded today. He’s been steady in the throws as he got third in the discus (145-5).”

Harrington said he knew GICC was going to be tough as it won five events and had a lot of medalists.

“GICC has a nice team with so many kids that will score points for them and they will do well in the Class C state meet,” he said. “But our boys are starting to put some things together that will help them continue to be more competitive. They have a lot of fun together.”

On the girls side, the Vikings too won only three events, but had 22 medalists to easily take its portion.