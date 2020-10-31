Northwest sweeps Seward to qualify for 20th consecutive state tournament

The Northwest volleyball team is going to end its season in a familiar place.
That’s at the state tournament for the 20th straight season.
The Class B No. 6 Vikings clinched their 20th straight appearance to the big show by defeating No. 10 Seward 25-20, 25-16, 25-10 in the District 8 final Saturday at Northwest.
Vikings coach Lindsey Harders said it’s a bit of a relief to get back to the state tournament.
“Just to continue that tradition really says a lot,” Harders said. “Twenty years in a row is hard and year after year of refilling shoes and still able to get the job done. The girls just played very well today.”
Senior Ellie Apfel said it’s great to keep the Northwest state tradition alive.
“Going to state 20 straight years is just insane,” she said. “This just feels incredible, especially with the way we came out today.”
And Northwest did it from behind the service line. The Vikings recorded only five ace serves, but did just enough to get Seward out of system to pass over freeballs.
And the Vikings didn’t give up an ace serve so that allowed Northwest to be in system more where it had a balanced attack with 39 kills in the match. Claire Caspersen led the way with 12 kills, while Apfel added nine. Chloe Mader and Ashlynn Brown each chipped in seven. Kinzi Havranek dished out 37 assists.
And the Vikings missed only one serve the whole match. All that pleased Harders.
“I thought we controlled the serving game really well,” Harders said. “And our serve receive passed outstanding today. The last few games, we actually have stepped up against some quality servers. I think that had to have been one of our best games passing the ball.
“And our hitters did what they needed to do. They had some good blocks on us but we didn’t really didn’t make too many mistakes with our hitting. I felt we just played a clean game today.”
Abbey Ringler did all she could to keep Seward in the match. She had 13 kills in the opening two sets but could only muster one in the third.
Seward coach Tom Pallas said Northwest did what it had to do to win the match.
“They were solid the entire day. They just didn’t give us any kind of runs,” Pallas said. “They were flawless, didn’t make errors and didn’t give us any free points. They were just strong all the way through. When a team plays like that, it doesn’t leave you with any margin for error.”
Northwest took a few bumps during the season. It missed the first two weeks of the season because of being quarantined, and then had a 5-11 record at one time. Since then, Northwest has won 11 of its last 15 matches to reach the state tournament.
“It’s a testament to the girls,” Harders said. “It doesn’t matter what your record is, it’s what you show up and do on that day. They gave it their all today. I felt the kids took some hits during the season but it was just an all-around team effort during the season and the girls did a great job.”
Pallas gave credit to Northwest for being able to keep its tradition going of making it to the state tournament.
“That’s a lot of consistency. When you do that, you got a great program with great players, great coaches and they work hard every year,” Pallas said.
