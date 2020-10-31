Northwest sweeps Seward to qualify for 20th consecutive state tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And the Vikings missed only one serve the whole match. All that pleased Harders.

“I thought we controlled the serving game really well,” Harders said. “And our serve receive passed outstanding today. The last few games, we actually have stepped up against some quality servers. I think that had to have been one of our best games passing the ball.

“And our hitters did what they needed to do. They had some good blocks on us but we didn’t really didn’t make too many mistakes with our hitting. I felt we just played a clean game today.”

Abbey Ringler did all she could to keep Seward in the match. She had 13 kills in the opening two sets but could only muster one in the third.

Seward coach Tom Pallas said Northwest did what it had to do to win the match.

“They were solid the entire day. They just didn’t give us any kind of runs,” Pallas said. “They were flawless, didn’t make errors and didn’t give us any free points. They were just strong all the way through. When a team plays like that, it doesn’t leave you with any margin for error.”