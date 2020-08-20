Northwest team wins second flight at Central City Scramble

Northwest wins second flight at scramble
CENTRAL CITY — Northwest took first in the second flight and was second in the first flight at the Central City Scramble.
Olivia Ottman, Taylor Mazour and Amber Muhlbach teamed up to win the second flight.
Flight 1 — 1, Heartland (Elizabeth Mestl, Maddie MIller, Josie McCormick; 2, Northwest (Avery Hermesch, Lanie Fry, Hailey Schuster), 3, Grand Island CC (Ashlynn Kucera, Angela Messere, Ember Kleint).
Flight 2 — 1, Northwest (Olivia Ottman, Taylor Mazour, Amber Muhlbach); 2, Aurora (Emily Pedersen, Grace Ziegler, Kassidy Stelk; 3, CC/Ex-Mill/Ful.