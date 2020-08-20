 Skip to main content
Northwest team wins second flight at Central City Scramble
Northwest team wins second flight at Central City Scramble

  Updated
  • 0
Northwest wins second flight at scramble

CENTRAL CITY — Northwest took first in the second flight and was second in the first flight at the Central City Scramble.

Olivia Ottman, Taylor Mazour and Amber Muhlbach teamed up to win the second flight.

Heartland took the third flight with Northwest second (Avery Hermesch, Lanie Fry, Hailey Schuster) second and Grand Island Central Catholic third (Ashlynn Kucera, Angela Messere, Ember Kleint.

Flight 1 — 1, Heartland (Elizabeth Mestl, Maddie MIller, Josie McCormick; 2, Northwest (Avery Hermesch, Lanie Fry, Hailey Schuster), 3, Grand Island CC (Ashlynn Kucera, Angela Messere, Ember Kleint).

Flight 2 — 1, Northwest (Olivia Ottman, Taylor Mazour, Amber Muhlbach); 2, Aurora (Emily Pedersen, Grace Ziegler, Kassidy Stelk; 3, CC/Ex-Mill/Ful.

