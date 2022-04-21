Northwest teams dominate Dave Gee Invite

Once again, depth was the story for the Northwest track and field teams.

That helped the Vikings win their home meet at the Dave Gee Invite Thursday at Northwest High School.

The girls won eight events with 25 medals in winning with 151.33 points, while the boys won only two events but had 23 medalists and scored 126.

Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said the athletes performed very well on a warm, windy day.

“Both teams set a lot of personal records in almost every event today and I really can’t think of an event that I was disappointed in,” Harrington said. “It was just an outstanding day by everyone today.”

Avyn Urbanski led the Vikings with three wins on the day. Individually, she set school records in winning the 100 at 12.31 and 200 at 25.81. The junior joined Kamrynn Mings, Emma Harb and Kyra Ray on the winning 400 relay, who came in at 50.12.

“She’s a stud,” Harrington said of Urbanski. “She’s a girl that does all the things right. She takes care of herself and is a great leader to everyone. She takes everything serious but also has a relaxing presence. I can’t say enough with how she is competing this season.

Mings, Samantha Roby and Reba Mader also got a pair of wins. Roby took the long jump at 17-0, while Mader claimed the 400 at 1:00.76. The three runners joined Brooklyn Beck on the winning 1,600 relay, who came in at 4:12.89.

Aizlynn Krafka and Macie Middleton came up with victories as well. Krafka took the 100 hurdles at 15.92 and Middleton won the triple jump at 33-6 3/4.

“Our girls are really starting to come along,” Harrington said. “We have a lot of girls who are doing things outside of track but are still competing at a high level for us at this point of the season. We’re starting to see times go down and marks going up in the field events. And I think we might be ahead of where we were last year.”

Tyler Salter led the Vikings with two wins on the day. He captured the 1,600 at 4:45.92, while joining Kian Botts, Jacob Burger and Bishop Placke on the winning 3,200 relay.

“Tyler helps the 3,200 relay win that race and turns around and runs an unbelievable 1,600 with a great time,” Harrington said. “He came out and competed out on the front end and did the right things in the mile. He’s been a workhorse for us.”

Harrington said another athlete that impressed on the day was Victor Isele, who finished second in both the 100 (11.14) and shot put (49-10), and joined Travin Harring, Chase Wiegert and Gibson Kennedy on the 400 relay that took second (44.45).

“He had an unbelievable day. He PRs by two feet in the shot put and turns around (to) run a great 100,” Harrington said. “He is just continuing to get better.

“And that’s the same with all of the boys on our team. There was a lot of great things that happened for us today.”

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls had two wins on the day with both of the individuals setting personal bests. Marissa Rerucha won the pole vault at 11-6, while Maddie Schneider claimed the discus at 118-7, which pleased Crusader coach Keith Kester.

“Those girls really competed well. What impresses me with Marissa is she really competes,” Kester said. “For two years, she just keeps improving. And when she sees good competition, that brings out the best in her.

“And Maddie is continuing to get better in the discus every week. She set a personal best on Tuesday at the Trackfest in Papillion, and did it again today and continues to be successful.”

The GICC boys had three wins on the day. Isaac Herbek won the long jump (21-0 1/4), while Brayton Johnson claimed the 400 (51.46) and Ben Alberts took the 800 (1:59.22).

Kester said he was impressed with those athletes as well, especially after they also competed at the Trackfest on Tuesday.

“They came back and competed very well,” Kester said. “Isaac goes over 21 feet in the long jump this year, while Ben ran under two minutes in the 800 for the second consecutive meet and Brayton ran a nice 400 time. Those performances were outstanding considering how windy it was. I can’t complain with how they competed.”

Overall, the GICC boys had nine medalists and finished sixth with 53 points, while the girls also had nine medalists and took sixth with 38 points.

