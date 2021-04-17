Northwest teams finish second at Central City Invite

CENTRAL CITY — The Northwest track and field teams basically ran into Waverly buzzsaws at the Central City Invite.
The Vikings of Waverly captured the boys title by winning nine events to score 177 points, 79 more than Northwest.
Meanwhile, the Waverly girls won the meet by capturing six victories to score 181 points, 67 more than Northwest.
“This meet is always competitive and we knew going in that Waverly was going to be solid in both the boys and girls,” Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said.
But both Northwest teams still had successful days.
For the Viking girls, they won five events with 21 medalists to help them score 114 points.
Samantha Roby and Nellie Dorsey each were part of two victories for Northwest. Roby easily captured the 400 (1:01.61), while joining Kamryn Mings, Grace Baasch and Avyn Urbanski on the winning 400 relay (51.50).
Dorsey won the 1,600 (6:03.72), while competing with Whitney Loman, Macie Middleton and Kailey Grady on the victorious 3,200 relay (11:03.88).
“Samantha really had a big day for us. She really gave great efforts in her events as she helped our 1,600 relay get second (4:21.54) to a very good Waverly squad and took third in the long jump (15-7 1/4),” Harrington said. “Nellie winning the mile was big for her and I think she is continuing to get better for us. She’s a big piece on the 3,200 relay that ran really well for us today and will help us down the stretch.”
Kinzi Havranek was another highlight for Northwest as she captured the discus in 114-5.
“She picked up some big points for us by winning the discus and finishing third in the shot put (33-2),” Harrington said. “She threw really well in both events.”
The Vikings were missing a few athletes because of the musical that was taking place but Harrington said he was pleased with the effort.
“Overall, I thought we picked a lot of points in places that we should have,” Harrington said. “We’re starting to put the right pieces on the relay teams. On a very cold day, I thought the girls competed well despite not having everyone here.”
The Northwest boys on only two events, but did have 19 other medalists as they scored 98 points.
Alex Brandt captured the high jump (6-2). Harrington said he felt Brandt had a good day as he also finished second in the triple jump (42-4) and third in the 110 hurdles (16.41).
“He put together solid efforts in the high jump and triple jump. He might not have had his best day in the hurdle races but I think he is still continuing to get better,” he said.
Jacob Burger, Bishop Placke, Parker Lofing and Tegan Lemkau ran together on the winning 3,200 relay (8:54.52) for the Vikings’ other win.
“Those kids put together a great race for us,” Harrington said.
Harrington said he was pleased with a couple of athletes who finished second in their events, including Brody Sheeks in the 400 (52.87), and 1,600 relay team (3:40.55) with Sheeks, Tyler Salter, Lemkau and Chase Weigert. Caleb Vokes was second in the pole vault (11-6).
“Brody continues to be steady for us in the 400 and that’s always great to see,” Harrington said. “I thought the boys 1,600 relay ran about where I thought they would run. We have a lot of kids who are continuing to get better and we are well-rounded that we can score points on the track, the field and the relays.”
Northwest will be back in action at its home invite on Thursday.