Northwest teams finish second at Central City Invite

CENTRAL CITY — The Northwest track and field teams basically ran into Waverly buzzsaws at the Central City Invite.

The Vikings of Waverly captured the boys title by winning nine events to score 177 points, 79 more than Northwest.

Meanwhile, the Waverly girls won the meet by capturing six victories to score 181 points, 67 more than Northwest.

“This meet is always competitive and we knew going in that Waverly was going to be solid in both the boys and girls,” Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said.

But both Northwest teams still had successful days.

For the Viking girls, they won five events with 21 medalists to help them score 114 points.

Samantha Roby and Nellie Dorsey each were part of two victories for Northwest. Roby easily captured the 400 (1:01.61), while joining Kamryn Mings, Grace Baasch and Avyn Urbanski on the winning 400 relay (51.50).

Dorsey won the 1,600 (6:03.72), while competing with Whitney Loman, Macie Middleton and Kailey Grady on the victorious 3,200 relay (11:03.88).