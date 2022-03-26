Northwest teams start 2-0

Another game, another hat trick for Najib Ortiz.

The Northwest senior scored three goals for the second consecutive game in leading the Vikings to a 9-2 win over Gering Saturday at Northwest High School.

Ortiz scored three goals while coming up with two assists during the Vikings 10-0 win over Columbus Lakeview in their season opener Thursday.

“He had another nice game for us,” NW co-coach Dan Purdy said.

Northwest came out firing out of the gates and got their first goal about a minute into the contest from Caden Keller. He scored again about 20 minutes later to give the Vikings a 2-0 lead.

Trevyn Keene also got into the act as he scored two goals. His first goal came at the end of the half to give the Vikings a 5-1 halftime lead, then scored the first goal of the second half.

Purdy said it was nice to see two other players score multiple goals.

“We need to be more balanced because teams are going to be keying in on Najib,” Purdy said. “But seeing Caden and Treyvn score two goals helps too. We’re happy with how those two are coming around.”

Elvin Ohrstrom and Peyton Atwood scored the other goals in the victory.

While the Vikings did get nine goals in the contest, Purdy said the Vikings probably should have scored more goals as they had 34 shots on goal.

“We still have a lot of work to do. I thought we left some goals out there,” Purdy said. “We had a lot of missed opportunities out there. But I was happy with the aggressiveness that we have. We just need to get them to settle down and get them to pass the ball the way we’ve been teaching them.”

Now Northwest has a challenging week as they host Aurora Tuesday and York Thursday and then travel to Scottsbluff on Saturday.

But Purdy said he’s happy with the 2-0 start.

“We’ll take it and we got a win in our home opener,” he said. “We need to keep getting better because the competition we’ll see will keep getting better.

Northwest 10, Gering 0

The Northwest girls soccer was scoring early and often against Gering.

The Vikings jumped out to an 8-0 halftime lead and never looked back during a 10-0 win over the Bulldogs.

The game called about 15 minutes into the second half due to the 10-goal mercy rule.

It was a game where NW coach Jess Herrmann got to use a lot of players and the Vikings had 33 shots on goals.

Herrmann said she liked what she saw from the Vikings, especially after coming off a 3-0 win over Columbus Lakeview in the season opener.

“The girls had a good mindset coming in after getting a good win on Thursday,” Herrmann said. “I thought we did a good job spreading the ball and wanted people to get involved. We were also challenging ourselves of how clean we can play.

“It was a game where we can get our passing better.”

The Vikings got two goals each from freshmen Lupe Sanchez and Evie Keller, along with junior Maddie Arends. Keller even had two assists for the Vikings.

“We’re getting a lot of different girls into the mix and that’s great to see, especially early on so future opponents won’t key in one girl,” Herrmann said. “And our team chemistry is really building well. They’ve been working together and it’s good to see that coming along.”

Lexie Lilienthal, Everlyn Poland and Leah Carlson scored the other Viking goals, while the other goal came on a Gering own goal.

Northwest has a busy week next week. They host Aurora Tuesday and York Thursday, then head out to Scottsbluff on Saturday.

“We have some tough opponents coming up, especially next week where the two teams know our girls pretty good,” Herrmann said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.