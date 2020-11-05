Northwest thrilled to get redo against Hastings

Northwest gets a rare chance at redemption on Friday.
Two weeks after an utterly disappointing loss to Hastings, the teams return to Viking Field for a rematch with a trip to the Class B playoffs semifinals at stake.
“We told our guys on Monday that especially in high school football you don’t get redos,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “In basketball, you play a team two or three times. In wrestling, you face a guy five, six, seven times. Track you run against darn near the same kids every week. In the game of football, you don’t get to do that.
“For us, it’s nice to refocus after a big win and get a redo.”
No. 7-rated Northwest (6-3) lost out on a first-round home playoff game with the 30-19 setback to the No. 3 Tigers (8-1). Instead the Vikings had to go on the road to take on two-time defending state champion Omaha Skutt but came back with a 27-20 victory.
“It was a nice rebound for us and our kids need to be proud of themselves for doing it,” Stein said. “They played an excellent game, a very mature game and were very resilient. Skutt started out well, so I was proud of our resiliency throughout the game.”
Quarterback Sam Hartman came through with a huge game after the death of his grandfather Dick earlier in the week.
Hartman went 12-for-17 passing for 204 yards with a 58-yard TD pass and rushed 28 times for 177 yards with two TDs.
“Sam had a real rough week with losing his grandpa,” Stein said. “It was truly as if he was playing with a little angel on his shoulder. Physically, he was Sam. He runs well, throws well, tackles well, does all that stuff.
“But his mental stuff last week was just spot on. He read everything throwing the ball wise and running the ball wise. Everything that we’ve tried to teach him throughout the year with being a first-time starting quarterback really showed up and he was spot on last week.”
The Vikings need to drastically improve in several areas to turn the tables on the Tigers in the redo.
“We had a lot of turnovers and penalties in the first game, so that was a big thing,” Stein said. “We need to tackle better. That’s a major thing. We just did not tackle well. Hastings’ offense makes you tackle well in space, so we’ve got to tackle well in space. Obviously we can’t have five turnovers again.
“We said we’re playing on Viking Field, but Hastings owns the field right now because they rightfully beat us. We need to try to take back our field.”
Hastings showed its big-play capabilities by using an 80-yard pass from Jarrett Synek to Carson Shoamkaker to take the lead for good 14-13.
Synek is 122-for-206 for 2,302 yards with 34 touchdowns while Shoemaker has 47 catches for 787 yards with 10 scores.
With the quick turnaround, the teams will play a game of chess of making adjustments while trying to anticipate the other team’s adjustments.
“It’s difficult to figure out what they are going to do, to know what they feel like they didn’t do well or didn’t have success with,” Stein said. “I’m glad that we’re on the side where we didn’t play well, so we have a lot of things that we can fix.
“There are some things coaching-wise that we did not set up our kids to be successful with. So as coaches we have a little bit of redemption. Players didn’t play well, so they have a little bit of redemption.”
