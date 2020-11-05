Northwest thrilled to get redo against Hastings

Hartman went 12-for-17 passing for 204 yards with a 58-yard TD pass and rushed 28 times for 177 yards with two TDs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sam had a real rough week with losing his grandpa,” Stein said. “It was truly as if he was playing with a little angel on his shoulder. Physically, he was Sam. He runs well, throws well, tackles well, does all that stuff.

“But his mental stuff last week was just spot on. He read everything throwing the ball wise and running the ball wise. Everything that we’ve tried to teach him throughout the year with being a first-time starting quarterback really showed up and he was spot on last week.”

The Vikings need to drastically improve in several areas to turn the tables on the Tigers in the redo.

“We had a lot of turnovers and penalties in the first game, so that was a big thing,” Stein said. “We need to tackle better. That’s a major thing. We just did not tackle well. Hastings’ offense makes you tackle well in space, so we’ve got to tackle well in space. Obviously we can’t have five turnovers again.

“We said we’re playing on Viking Field, but Hastings owns the field right now because they rightfully beat us. We need to try to take back our field.”