Northwest to be well represented at NSWCA All-Star dual

The two Viking wrestlers are thrilled to be wrestling in the event.

Arends said: “It gives me one last go. I used to come watch this event a lot, especially when my cousin (former Grand Island and Northwest wrestler Blake Fruchtl) wrestled in it. It was something I always wanted to wrestle in.”

Cooley said: “It’s cool to be part of this event and get to wrestle one last time, and to have a teammate in it as well makes it a lot more fun”

Sybrandts said he thinks the two are anxious to get back on the mat after not coming away with medals during the state tournament last February.

“I’m sure that left a bad taste in their mouths,” Sybrandts said. “They didn’t have the state tournament that they wanted. They want to get one more shot.”

Northwest will host the event for the first time as Grand Island Senior High has hosted it the past few years.

Northwest was supposed to host it last year but that didn’t happen because of the COVID pandemic. Sybrandts said he’s thrilled that Northwest is hosting the event and is also glad it’s back on.