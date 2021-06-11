Northwest to be well represented at NSWCA All-Star dual

Northwest will be well represented during the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association all-star dual on Saturday.
Not only is Viking Brian Sybrandts one of the coaches for the dual, but two of his athletes will be part of it as well — Grand Arends and Austin Cooley. And to top it off, the dual will be at Northwest High School. The dual is set to begin at 11 a.m.
The three will be on the Blue team during the event.
Sybrandts said he’s honored to have two athletes participating in the event.
“It’s a great feeling because when you coach in the dual with two of your kids participating, it means a lot,” he said. “Those kids have grown up with me through the program over the years. To get to coach them one last time will be fun.”
Arends was a three-time state qualifier and a two-time state medalist, including a finals berth his sophomore year. He is tied for second all-time for career victories at 164 and is third for pins at 108. Northwest competed at the Clash XIII National High School Duals for two years and Arends went 10-0 during the two trips.
Cooley was also a three-time qualifier for the Vikings. He finished his career with 112 victories, which puts him seventh on the Northwest charts. He also has 87 pins and 178 takedowns.
The two Viking wrestlers are thrilled to be wrestling in the event.
Arends said: “It gives me one last go. I used to come watch this event a lot, especially when my cousin (former Grand Island and Northwest wrestler Blake Fruchtl) wrestled in it. It was something I always wanted to wrestle in.”
Cooley said: “It’s cool to be part of this event and get to wrestle one last time, and to have a teammate in it as well makes it a lot more fun”
Sybrandts said he thinks the two are anxious to get back on the mat after not coming away with medals during the state tournament last February.
“I’m sure that left a bad taste in their mouths,” Sybrandts said. “They didn’t have the state tournament that they wanted. They want to get one more shot.”
Northwest will host the event for the first time as Grand Island Senior High has hosted it the past few years.
Northwest was supposed to host it last year but that didn’t happen because of the COVID pandemic. Sybrandts said he’s thrilled that Northwest is hosting the event and is also glad it’s back on.
“(Hosting it) is a big thing for us,” Sybrandts said. “Plus Grady and Austin get to wrestle in it for the final time at home. That’s nice for them.
“It’s great that it’s back in general. It’s great to have wrestling back and sports back. To host the event is even better.”
There will be other athletes from the area who will be participating in the dual. Central City’s Sam Moore will be on the Blue team with the Northwest wrestlers, while Broken Bow teammates Casey Faulkenberry and Lathan Duda, along with Ravenna’s Jesse Drahota will be on the Blue team.
Northwest’s Leaman inducted into NSWCA Hall of Fame
Former Northwest wrestler Mike Leaman was inducted into the NSWCA Hall of Fame during its banquet at Borders Inn and Suites in Grand Island Friday night.
Leaman was a two-time state champion for the Vikings in 1984 and 1985 and was runner-up as a freshman and sophomore.
Leaman finished with 108 career wins and 257 career takedowns. Prior to his senior year, he finished third in the Junior Olympics in Lake Placid, New York, and then third in the junior world freestyle championships in Washington D.C.
There were awards handed out to people from the area during the banquet as well.
Central City’s Dyson Kunz was the NSWCA male scholarship winner for Class C, while Palmer’s Ruger Reimers was the Guy Mytty Senior Male Wrestler of the Year for Class D.