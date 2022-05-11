Northwest to take on Lexington in third-straight state appearance

Experience helps when you’re competing at the state tournament.

The Northwest boys soccer team hope that will be the case this season.

The Vikings are making their third-straight trip to the state soccer tournament as they take on No. 2 Lexington at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.

Northwest is in the state tournament for the sixth time in school history, including in 2019 and 2021. There was no soccer season in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The boys know what to expect this year,” NW co-coach Ann Purdy said. “I’m sure they’ll still be nervous and that’s part of the game but they won’t (be) too in awe of playing in Morrison Stadium.”

While the Vikings brought some experience back into the season, they still lost six key seniors from last year’s team. That includes Parker Janky, who had 26 goals last year.

But this season, Northwest has some balance. Peyton Atwood has a team-high 18 goals on the season, while Najib Ortiz has chipped in 12 goals and a team-high 11 assists.

Purdy has been pleased with what those players have done.

“You can’t replace a player like Parker, but Peyton has done a great job in getting goals for us,” Purdy said. “We’ve been working with his footwork and (he) has done a great job of getting (his) hip around and getting the ball into the net instead of spraying it over or wide. He’s got a leg on him. And Najib is having a great season, too. He’s gained a lot of early confidence as he scored a couple three-goal games for us. And his passing has been big for us as well.

“But we’ve got some good kids that have stepped up for us. Everyone has been buying into what we’ve been trying to do.”

Caden Keller and Elvin Ohlstrom have chipped in seven goals for the Vikings.

Purdy said she’s been impressed with the play of Northwest goalkeeper Zeke Koenig, who has 68 saves on the season.

“He’s been challenged a lot this year which has been really good,” she said. “He really come through for us. He started the season a little rough but has gotten better and better for us, especially in the last couple of games.”

The Vikings face a familiar opponent in the Minutemen, who were the Class B state runner-up last year. They posted a 4-1 win over Northwest in the Central Conference championship game on April 18.

Lexington has put up 87 goal on the season. Ernesto Vargas and Diego Martinez each have put up 13 goals, while Alex Perez has 11.

“They are a quick team that possesses the ball very well,” Purdy said. “They have two really great players that are capable of scoring. Our defense will have to be ready for that.”

But the Vikings feel like they are a different team since the last time the two teams played. They were without three starters in the contest. Ohlstrom had to sit out because of getting a red card the previous game and Treyvn Keene and Keller were injured.

But Purdy said a key will be to play the game for an entire 80 minutes. She said she felt the Vikings didn’t play a full game in their 3-1 win over Columbus Scotus in the B-6 district final. She said the energy wasn’t there until Atwood scored just before the half to tie the game at 1-all. They scored two second half goals to get the win.

“We need to play the entire game like we did in the second half on Saturday if we are going to have a chance,” she said. “We need 80 minutes of that. We’ll be in trouble if we don’t. If they get a good lead on us, it’s going to be hard to come back from.”

