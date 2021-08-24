Northwest wins first Grand Island Girls Cup after event cut to 9 holes due to heat

“We got the coaches together, talked it out and decided to make it nine, especially since both GICC and us played yesterday,” Hull said. “You can tell the heat was getting to the girls as the day went on, struggling in that weather. And we need to watch our girls, especially at this time of the season. We hope this is the only time we can do nine holes in this event.”

Grand Island Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said she liked the idea of the three schools getting together to play and she was in favor of the decision to go to nine holes.

“I’m glad that we were able to get all three schools together and play golf and get to know each other,” Hanssen said. “But I’m glad with what they decided because it was very hot for the girls. The heat index went way up since the breeze quit.”

As for the competition, Northwest picked up right where it left off from its performance at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite. After claiming Monday’s meet, the Vikings came back and fired a 70, six points better than GICC.

Taylor Mazour led the Vikings with a 22, good enough for a third-place finish, while Alayna Wattier was fifth with a 17. Alyssa Empfield finished with a 17, while Avery Hermesch came in with a 16. Olivia Ottman had a 13, while Amber Muhlbach finished with an 11.