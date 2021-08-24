Northwest wins first Grand Island Girls Cup after event cut to 9 holes due to heat

A new tradition started for the Grand Island city girls golf teams Tuesday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
The Grand Island Senior High, Northwest and Grand Island Central Catholic girls teams got together and competed for the first Grand Island Girls Cup.
Northwest coach Alex Hull said it was something the girls programs wanted to do, especially since the boys teams compete for one during the spring season.
“We’re excited to get this started,” Hull said. “It sounded like the players had a great time competing with each other. It’s a start and hopefully we can have a strong event in the years to come.”
Each team was able to play up to six golfers and use the four best scores for the team standings. The stableford scoring system was used where it awards points for the number of strokes taken on each hole in relation to par rather than simply counting the strokes. An eagle was worth eight points, while a birdie scored five, a par was worth three, a bogey was two and a double bogey was worth one.
Just like in the boys event, the traveling trophy will be awarded to the winning team.
Northwest was the team champion with a 70, while Grand Island Central Catholic’s Angela Messere was the individual champion.
The event was scheduled to be 18 holes at the start Tuesday but Hull said because of how hot it was before it started, he thought it would be a good idea to have it be nine holes.
“We got the coaches together, talked it out and decided to make it nine, especially since both GICC and us played yesterday,” Hull said. “You can tell the heat was getting to the girls as the day went on, struggling in that weather. And we need to watch our girls, especially at this time of the season. We hope this is the only time we can do nine holes in this event.”
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Dee Hanssen said she liked the idea of the three schools getting together to play and she was in favor of the decision to go to nine holes.
“I’m glad that we were able to get all three schools together and play golf and get to know each other,” Hanssen said. “But I’m glad with what they decided because it was very hot for the girls. The heat index went way up since the breeze quit.”
As for the competition, Northwest picked up right where it left off from its performance at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite. After claiming Monday’s meet, the Vikings came back and fired a 70, six points better than GICC.
Taylor Mazour led the Vikings with a 22, good enough for a third-place finish, while Alayna Wattier was fifth with a 17. Alyssa Empfield finished with a 17, while Avery Hermesch came in with a 16. Olivia Ottman had a 13, while Amber Muhlbach finished with an 11.
Hull said he was pleased with what he saw from the Vikings, especially from Mazour. If the scores were kept by stroke play, Northwest would have had four girls shoot under 50.
“Taylor really strung two straight days together with great scores. She just so steady and doesn’t get rattled,” Hull said. “Teamwise, we had four girls who scored under 50 in stroke play and that’s huge for us as a team especially coming in with the heat like it was today. To be able to do makes me proud for the girls.”
Messere was the individual champion with a 25, three points better than Grand Island Senior High’s Hailey Kenkel. She would have scored a 38 if it was kept under normal scoring. That came one day after Messere won individual honors at the Doniphan-Trumbull Invite with an 85.
“She is just steady and was very consistent today, even though she had one bad hole, which she doubled,” Hanssen said. “She had a great day. She’s so fun to watch and is dedicated and is a great leader.”
In all, the Crusaders finished with a 64 during the event. Ember Kleint came with a 16 score, while Emery Obermiller-Snyder came in with a 13. Madeline Logue had a 10, while Anna Blake carded a 9 and Hannah Hamik shot a 4 for GICC. Hanssen said the Crusaders would have scored a 189 if it was kept under normal scoring, which would have improved from Monday’s performance when they finished third with a 411 18-hole score.
“I thought we scored 20-30 less than what we did yesterday if we would have combined the two stroke play scores together for 18 holes,” Hanssen said. “That was exciting to see. The girls performed much better today than they did yesterday.”