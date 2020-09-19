Northwest wins home invitational for 11th consecutive time

Another championship plaque from the Northwest Invitational softball tournament is staying home.
Northwest won its tournament for the 11th consecutive time on Saturday. The third-seeded Vikings capped off a day of three dominating wins by topping top-seeded Scottsbluff 9-1 in six innings in the championship game.
“We came out and hit the ball very, very well,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. “We had the potential to run rule all three teams right away. It was a good day for us.”
Northwest (11-8) has taken first place in its invite every year since 2009 (the 2010 tournament was canceled due to weather). The Vikings beat Boone Central 11-0 in four innings in the first round and second-seeded Aruora 11-1 in four innings in the semifinals.
In the three wins, Northwest outscored its opponents 31-2 over 14 innings.
“I think (the championship) really means a lot,” said sophomore pitcher Ava Laurent, who earned the wins in the final two games. “We have a really young team, and to come out here and get three wins is really big for us.”
The championship game appeared to be setting up as a low-scoring pitchers duel through three scoreless innings.
But the Vikings broke through with three runs in the top of the fourth. Avyn Urbanski singled and later beat the throw home on a fielder’s choice.
Maddy Cushing followed with a two-run single to center field with two outs.
“When they came in (to the dugout), I said that all we need is one (run),” Sadd said. “When we got that one I said let’s go for a few more. We got three and then we got those five (in the fifth). It just kept going from there.”
That was more than enough support for Laurent, who didn’t allow an earned run while scattering four hits over 5 1/3 innings. She struck out eight and walked none.
“I think my defense was a huge support for me today,” Laurent said. “They backed me up very well behind the mound.”
Urbanski finished 3-for-4 with two runs while Ahdriana Medrano had a pair of hits.
Freshman Kylie Caspersen started the day by no-hitting Boone Central. She struck out six and walked two while also providing the Vikings with two out of their six hits.
“We struggled there at the beginning hitting the ball, but we did what we needed to do to come right back,” Sadd said. “I think we counted in the last four games we’d have eight home runs if we had a legit fence out here.”
Laurent also didn’t allow an earned run against Aurora. She gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked two.
Laurent, Grace Baasch and Kamrynn Mings all had two hits.
The championship capped off a 6-1 week for the Vikings with the only loss coming during a doubleheader split with Class A No. 5-rated North Platte.
“We had a great week hitting the ball and defensively,” Sadd said. “Our pitching staff has been throwing outstanding.
“We’re climbing that ladder and we’re doing things right. We were having little mistakes before, but now we’re doing things right and it’s getting us victories.”
Laurent said the Vikings are building confidence and momentum with the postseason just over two weeks away.
“We had some tough losses to GICC and Kearney,” she said. “Coming back this week was a huge deal for us and boosted our confidence. Getting our bats going was important.”
Boone Central 000 0—0 0 0
Northwest 362 x—11 6 0
WP—Caspersen. LP—Beister. 2B—NW, Caspersen, Cushing, Gibson.
Aurora 000 1—1 2 3
Northwest 412 4—11 12 1
WP—Laurent. LP—McKinney. 2B—NW, Baasch, Gibson, Mader, Medrano.
Northwest (11-8) 000 351—9 8 1
Scottsbluff (16-6) 000 010—1 4 4
WP—Laurent. LP—Fox. 2B—NW, Laurent, Mader; S, Fox. 3B—NW, Urbanski.
