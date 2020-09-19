Northwest wins home invitational for 11th consecutive time

Maddy Cushing followed with a two-run single to center field with two outs.

“When they came in (to the dugout), I said that all we need is one (run),” Sadd said. “When we got that one I said let’s go for a few more. We got three and then we got those five (in the fifth). It just kept going from there.”

That was more than enough support for Laurent, who didn’t allow an earned run while scattering four hits over 5 1/3 innings. She struck out eight and walked none.

“I think my defense was a huge support for me today,” Laurent said. “They backed me up very well behind the mound.”

Urbanski finished 3-for-4 with two runs while Ahdriana Medrano had a pair of hits.

Freshman Kylie Caspersen started the day by no-hitting Boone Central. She struck out six and walked two while also providing the Vikings with two out of their six hits.

“We struggled there at the beginning hitting the ball, but we did what we needed to do to come right back,” Sadd said. “I think we counted in the last four games we’d have eight home runs if we had a legit fence out here.”

Laurent also didn’t allow an earned run against Aurora. She gave up two hits, struck out seven and walked two.