Northwest wins home opener over Lakeview

After playing on the road for the first nine games of the season, the Northwest boys basketball team looked more than happy to be at home on Friday.
And it showed.
Northwest shot well from behind the 3-point line from the start en route to a 63-22 rout of Columbus Lakeview in its rare January home opener.
“We came out and played well,” coach Chip Bahe said. “We talked about a down quarter (Tuesday) at (Grand Island) Central Catholic when we didn’t attempt any threes. That’s just not us. We shot the ball confidently tonight.”
Northwest put up 11 3-pointers in the first quarter and hit four of them to take a 19-8 lead.
The hosts got much hotter from there, making 11 of their last 15 to finish 15-for-26 (57.7%).
Jed Walford amassed 26 points and nine rebounds. The senior went 9-for-10 from the floor and hit all six of his 3-point attempts.
He said the excitement of finally playing at home transferred onto the court.
“It felt awesome,” he said. “We were all super excited to come home and play on our court that we practice on. We were pumped for it.
“We were all just hitting shots, and it felt really good to see the ball go through the basket. Everyone was confident in themselves and each other. It just felt really good.”
Walford was a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor in the first half to help Northwest go up 41-15 at halftime.
“He had a heck of a night tonight,” Bahe said. “I thought the biggest thing was that we shared the ball well. We’ve talked about shooting clean shots or having clean drives. I thought we had the best shots on the floor tonight, and it showed.”
Seven Northwest players hit 3-pointers. Parker Janky had a pair to finish with 11 points while Alex Brandt made three for his nine points.
The team appreciated not having to get onto a bus to go play for once.
“It felt weird to get back into the routine of a home game and watch our JVs on our JV court then to be in our own locker room,” Walford said. “It did feel a little different, but it felt good.”
Northwest (6-4) also had an impressive showing on the defensive end. Lakeview (2-8) went 4-for-33 (12.1%) from the floor and 0-for-14 in the second half.
“Early in the season we were giving up a lot of points,” Walford said. “We put a lot of pressure on ourselves the last couple of games to step up defensively, and Tuesday against Central Catholic I felt we did pretty good with that.
“Tonight it felt good. We all had good chemistry on the defensive end.”
Northwest will try to carry its momentum forward since it won’t wait long for its second home game. It hosts York Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Bahe said. “But it’s a three-game week. We’ve got two done, and we competed hard in both of them. Now we get to go do it all over again in less than 24 hours.”