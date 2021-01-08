Northwest wins home opener over Lakeview

After playing on the road for the first nine games of the season, the Northwest boys basketball team looked more than happy to be at home on Friday.

And it showed.

Northwest shot well from behind the 3-point line from the start en route to a 63-22 rout of Columbus Lakeview in its rare January home opener.

“We came out and played well,” coach Chip Bahe said. “We talked about a down quarter (Tuesday) at (Grand Island) Central Catholic when we didn’t attempt any threes. That’s just not us. We shot the ball confidently tonight.”

Northwest put up 11 3-pointers in the first quarter and hit four of them to take a 19-8 lead.

The hosts got much hotter from there, making 11 of their last 15 to finish 15-for-26 (57.7%).

Jed Walford amassed 26 points and nine rebounds. The senior went 9-for-10 from the floor and hit all six of his 3-point attempts.

He said the excitement of finally playing at home transferred onto the court.

“It felt awesome,” he said. “We were all super excited to come home and play on our court that we practice on. We were pumped for it.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}