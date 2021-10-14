Northwest wins three elimination games to stay alive at state softball

“Did she give up a grand slam? Sure, but at that point it didn’t really matter. That’s why we walked the girl because she had already hit three (homers in the tournament) against us already.”

Northwest waited for two days for that one big inning.

In Wednesday’s contest, Northwest took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first only to trail 4-3 by the next time it came up to bat.

This time, the Vikings led 2-0 after the top of the first only to trail 3-2 by the next time they came up to bat.

Sedlacek led Thursday’s home run derby with solo shots to lead off both the first and second innings. Maddie Scobee gave the Badgers consecutive homers in the second and a 5-2 lead.

Northwest (30-7) trailed by five before starting a comeback.

“We came in and told our dugout we needed to stay up and do everything we can in the dugout,” Medrano said. “Then we took that energy and put it on the field. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, either.”

Cushing added: “It took having energy all around and having the want and drive to do it. You have to all want it. The whole team came together and got the bats going.”