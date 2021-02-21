 Skip to main content
Northwest's Isele finishes sixth in Class B
VictorIsele

Northwest’s Victor Isele hand fights with Columbus Lakeview’s Austen Smith during a Class B 195-pound quarterfinal match at the state tournament in Omaha on Friday.

 Nate Tenopir The Columbus Telegram

OMAHA – Despite falling in the Class B, 195-pound semifinal, Victor Isele still left the state wrestling tournament with a medal.

The Viking sophomore finished sixth in his weight class during Saturday action of the state wrestling tournament at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Isele dropped a 9-4 decision to Blair’s Dexter Larsen in the semifinals. Larsen, who entered the at 50-0 and No. 2 in the weight class, took Isele down four times during the match.

Isele then dropped both of the consolation matches, including a 4-2 overtime loss to Columbus Lakeview’s Austen Smith, the same wrestler he beat in Friday’s quarterfinal.

Despite that, NW coach Brian Sybrandts said he was pleased with what Isele did and getting a medal will bring confidence to him.

“I don’t think he’s reached his full potential yet and he is such a great athlete,” Sybrandt said. “Once we finetuned all his skills he really has a chance to be a really great wrestler.

“He had a great year and to bring home a medal was one of his goals.”

Isele was Northwest’s only medalist, which helped the Vikings score 12 points during the two days.

