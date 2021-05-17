Northwest's Joey Holling qualifies for Class B state tournament

YORK — Northwest’s Joey Holling is headed to the Class B state tournament after a top 10 finish at Monday’s District 3 meet at York Country Club.
Holling placed eighth with a 78 for the Vikings, who finished eighth in the team race with a 358.
"I’m proud of the way Joey was able to fight through today and earn a spot at the state tournament," Northwest coach Alex Hull said. "We knew going into today that it would be a battle.
"It wasn’t the finish we were hoping for from a team standpoint, but we’re proud of our accomplishments throughout the season and we look forward to seeing Joey’s efforts at state."
Two other area individuals qualified out of the district. Hastings’ Brayden Schram was fourth with a 75, just one stroke behind the three golfers ahead of him.
Aurora’s Tate Nachtigal came in tied for 10th with an 81.
Class B, District 3
At York Country Club
Team Scoring
(top 3 qualify for state)
York 307, Norris 327, Beatrice 333, Aurora 341, Seward 343, Waverly 355, Adams Central 357, Northwest 358, Minden 367, Hastings 387, Crete 413, Fairbury 465.
State Qualifiers
1, Ryan Seevers, York, 74; 2, Emmanuel Jensen, York, 74; 3, Treyton Baehr, Beatrice, 74; 4, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 75; 5, Ty Wehrs, Seward, 76; 6, Elijah Jensen, York, 78; 7, Brock Rowley, Norris, 78; 8, Joey Holling, Northwest, 78; 9, Logan Thurber, Norris, 81; 10 (tie), Tate Nachtigal, Aurora, 81; 10 (tie), Andrew Sahling, York, 81.