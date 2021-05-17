Northwest's Joey Holling qualifies for Class B state tournament

YORK — Northwest’s Joey Holling is headed to the Class B state tournament after a top 10 finish at Monday’s District 3 meet at York Country Club.

Holling placed eighth with a 78 for the Vikings, who finished eighth in the team race with a 358.

"I’m proud of the way Joey was able to fight through today and earn a spot at the state tournament," Northwest coach Alex Hull said. "We knew going into today that it would be a battle.

"It wasn’t the finish we were hoping for from a team standpoint, but we’re proud of our accomplishments throughout the season and we look forward to seeing Joey’s efforts at state."

Two other area individuals qualified out of the district. Hastings’ Brayden Schram was fourth with a 75, just one stroke behind the three golfers ahead of him.

Aurora’s Tate Nachtigal came in tied for 10th with an 81.

Class B, District 3

At York Country Club

Team Scoring

(top 3 qualify for state)