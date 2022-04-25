Northwest's Mader has record-setting day at CNTC

Brandon Harrington wasn’t necessarily expecting a record-setting performance from Reba Mader, but what transpired at Monday’s Grand Island Independent Central Nebraska Track Championships didn’t surprise him, either.

Mader took first place in the 400-meter run, posting a school-record time of 57.89 seconds on her home track at Northwest High School. The Vikings’ senior also broke the CNTC record of 58 seconds flat, set by Stella Klassen of Henderson in 1996.

“It feels awesome,” Mader said of her career-best performance in the 400. “I’m grateful to my coaches for how good they are and helping me get to this point. I also have my teammates who push me hard in practice, which really helps a ton.”

Mader also ran the anchor leg of the Vikings’ 1,600 relay, which won with a time of 4:09.23 along with teammates Kamrynn Mings, Samantha Roby and Whitney Loman.

For her efforts, Mader was selected as the CNTC girls outstanding athlete.

“Reba is a stud and we’ve got a nice group of girls who all kind of feed off of what she does,” Harrington said. “Having her as the anchor (in the 1,600 relay) was a special way to end her last CNTC meet. Her getting this honor was well-deserved.”

Harrington said he had an inkling Mader might be on the verge of registering an impressive time. After placing third at last season’s Class B state meet in the 400 with a time of 58.41, Mader entered the CNTC with a season-best mark of 58.22.

“Reba is an amazing worker and an amazing leader for our girls,” Harrington said. “She trains to do exactly what she did tonight. I was thinking she would run 58 and going lower wasn’t out of the question.

“She just stayed smooth, ran her race and it was an unbelievable finish. To break the school record and set a new meet record was an unbelievable accomplishment.”

Mader said she figured she needed a good performance to fend off a challenge from Carli Bailey from Ansley-Litchfield. She turned out to be correct as Bailey finished second in 58.39.

“I knew Bailey was going to push me really hard,” Mader said. “I also knew that since I didn’t have to run an 800 first, the 400 was going to be my race with fresh legs, so I was looking forward to trying to put up a good time.”

Now, Mader said she’ll be looking to go even lower.

“Every time I PR, I just go looking to cut off that next second,” Mader said. “I was looking for a 57 and now, by the state meet, I’m hoping to get to 56. On our team, everyone is always pushing each other to do more.”

Mader became the fourth Northwest girl to earn CNTC outstanding athlete honors, joining Erin Sorahan (2013), Megan Billington (2015) and Karsen Sears (2016). Vikings teammate Avyn Urbanski made a strong push for the honor, winning the 100 in 12.44, the 200 (26.07) and joining Mings, Kyra Ray and Emma Harb to win the 400 relay in 50.20.

With its dominance in the running events, Mader said Northwest has lofty goals for the district and state meets coming up.

“This year, we’ve wanted to make sure that every girl comes to practice, knowing that they need to work hard to try and better themselves for the end of the year,” Mader said. “We’re very excited about what we can do as a team and we’re just going to push each other every day.”

Harrington said the hard work is definitely paying off.

“Reba is the voice of this girls team and Avyn is right there with her,” Harrington said. “Their performances just show what type of work ethic and leadership both of those girls have. They’re both reaping the rewards of their hard work and bringing the other girls along.

“That’s why our girls team is so strong.”