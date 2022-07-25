 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northwest's Sophia McKinney to play in NCA All-Star volleyball match

sophia_mckinney

Northwest's Sophia McKinney will play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match Tuesday at Lincoln North Star. 

Sophia McKinney will get one last experience playing high school volleyball.

The Northwest graduate will participate in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lincoln North Star.

McKinney will be a member on the blue squad and is one four area players to play in the game.

It’s an opportunity McKinney said she’s excited for.

“I think it’s going to be a very exciting experience to play with some of the best volleyball players in the state of Nebraska,” McKinney said. “To represent Northwest in this event will be fun because the coaches made me the player that I am. That will be super exciting.”

McKinney is the first Viking to be selected to play in the All-Star game since Whitney Jensen in 2019. NW coach Lindsey Harders said McKinney is deserving for the opportunity.

“For her to be selected to play is awesome for her,” Harders said. “It’s tough for kids to play in the game, and I think she’s deserving of it and it’s an honor for her many years of hard work.”

McKinney was Northwest’s libero for three years. She stepped into that role as a sophomore after senior libero Addie Warner tore her ACL. She went on to have 414 digs during the 2019 season.

Later on, teams would have a hard time getting balls to drop on the floor with McKinney playing the position. She went on to finish with a school-record 1,444 career digs. This past season, she had 506 of the Vikings’ 2,046 digs, helping the Vikings reach the state tournament for a state record 21st consecutive year. That was enough to earn her a spot on the All-Heartland Super Squad team as a libero.

“She was just willing to chase down any ball whether it was close in her range or it was ball that was heading towards the stands,” Harders said. “She had that attitude of never giving up.

“She did a lot of good things for us and was always positive. She had a great personality who worked extremely hard.”

McKinney will play volleyball at Doane College next year. She said she enjoyed her time playing volleyball for the Vikings during her high school career.

“I loved it. There were lots of good memories that I’ve made with my teammates,” McKinney said.

Three other members of the All-Heartland Super Squad team will play in the match as well.

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Addi Kirkegaard will be teammates with McKinney on the blue team.

St. Paul’s Olivia Poppert, who was the Super Squad captain this past season, and Broken Bow’s Kya Scott will be teammates on the red team.

Aurora coach Lois Hixson will be the head coach of the blue squad.

Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Volleyball Match

Tuesday

At Lincoln North Star

Rosters

Red

Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann), Kealy Kiviniemi (Bellevue West), Skylar McCune (Gretna), Sadie Millard (Millard West), Shaylee Myers (Lincoln Southwest), Jordie Nekl (Columbus Lakeview), Katelynn Oxley (Lincoln Lutheran), Olivia Poppert (St. Paul), Brenna Schmidt (Elmwood-Murdock), Abby Schomers (Omaha Skutt), Kya Scott (Broken Bow), Karsen VanScoy (Waverly), Ella Waters (Norris)

Head coach: Christina Boesiger (Norris)

Assistant coach: Bryson Mahlberg (Gothenburg)

Blue

Taylor Bunjer (Elkhorn), Harlei Cole (Papillion-LaVista South), Sydney Conner (Kearney Catholic), Regan Haith (Lincoln Pius X), Karley Heimes (Wynot), Bailey Helzer (Oakland-Craig), Ava Heyne (Omaha Skutt), Ashley Keck (Kearney Catholic), Addi Kirkegaard (Hastings St. Cecilia), Brianna Lemke (Mead), Sophia McKinney (Northwest), Sydney Raszler (Elkhorn), Kylie Weeks (Elkhorn South) Madi Woodin (Elkhorn South).

Head coach: Lois Hixson (Aurora)

Assistant coach: Hayley Ryan (Overton)

