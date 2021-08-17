Numbers promising for Northwest

There’s a lot of excitement going into the 2021 season for the Northwest girls golf team.

Viking coach Alex Hull has 21 individuals participating on the team, who want to help Northwest reach the state golf meet for the third consecutive year.

“That’s super exciting to have,” Hull said. “That shows the interest and excitement of the sport when you have that many kids out, especially when you’ve gone to the state meet the past two years. I’m excited to see what this team can do.”

Northwest returns three golfers from last year’s team that finished seventh at the state meet in senior Avery Hermesch along with juniors Olivia Ottman and Taylor Mazour. They also return senior Alayna Wattier, who was an alternate.

Hull said those golfers did a lot of work in the offseason and feels they should have good seasons.

“Avery is probably our most experienced returner. She participated in summer golf events again this past summer and we look forward to her leadership and energy on the team,” Hull said. “Olivia and Taylor had very strong summers in competition. They have improved a lot over this past summer and we look forward to them contributing to the team this year.