Numbers up for Grand Island Central Catholic

Zach Schroder keeps seeing the numbers going up for the Grand Island Central Catholic wrestling team.

The Crusaders have a total of 16 wrestlers out for the 2022 season. That’s four more than what they had last year when the season started.

That has Schroder excited as he has 13 boys and three girls out for the sport.

“This is one of the highest number of kids I have out,” Schroder said. “I have a nice variety of kids out. It’s been a great couple of weeks, and they’ve been working hard. I can’t wait to see what the kids can do.”

The Crusaders return Ben Alberts, who finished as the Class C 160 pound runner up from last year’s state wrestling tournament. Schroder said Alberts is ready for his senior season.

“He’s a workhorse. He had a great offseason, and I think he’ll prepare himself during the season to come out on top this year,” he said. “He does everything you ask of him to do. And he’s been a great leader to our other kids. He’s pushing other kids to get better. That’s what you want out of your seniors.”

GICC also returns six other letterwinners in Austin Miller, Conner Johnson, Sam Mueller, Hunter Borges, Joe Messere and Alex Escalante. Miller is the other senior with Alberts. Schroder said he has liked what he has seen from a few other wrestlers as well.

“Like Ben, Austin has shown some great leadership as well which is great,” Schroder said. “Connor, Sam and Hunter had a great offseason. I’m excited to see what they can do.”

GICC will also have three girls competing on this year’s team. They are Mady Renz, Bambi Yax and Clara Vargas. Schroder said he’s liked what he has seen from them.

“They are learning and are doing a good job,” he said.

Schroder said there are a few things that need to happen for the Crusaders to be successful in 2022.

“We need to push ourselves everyday. I think we have some potential this year. But we have to be ready to work each day at practice and come ready to compete at each meet this year. The effort has been there. We’ll need to stay healthy and stay on weight during the season.

“And also, things are going to happen in wrestling and there will be adversity. There’s that all the time in this sport. If something bad happens, we need to bounce back and keep going.”

The Crusaders will open the season at the Broken Bow Invite Saturday.