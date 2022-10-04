Olivia Ottman, Northwest capture district titles

After battling an illness during the Central Conference Meet on Friday, Olivia Ottman was feeling much better during the Class B, District 3 Meet at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

After the meet, the Northwest senior was in all smiles.

Ottman took home individual honors with an 82 after winning a playoff hole over Hastings’ Anna Brant. That also helped the Vikings claim the B-3 district title with a 385 score, nine strokes better than runner-up York on a very rainy Tuesday.

It’s the second-straight district title for Northwest.

“I’m very excited that I’m a district champion, but it feels better that the team is district champions in back-to-back years,” Ottman said. “That was really our goal all year and we knew it was possible. I’m so proud of them because they played great today too.”

The top three teams, plus the top 10 individual qualify to the Class B state meet, held in Scottsbluff Oct. 10-11.

NW coach Alex Hull said he’s thrilled with what the Vikings accomplished during the meet.

“I’m happy for everybody and for Olivia. She was not the best on Friday and was able to come back and win the meet in a playoff,” Hull said. “She was able to get that first place at districts. I’m proud of everyone because it was rough day for the golfers because of all the rain. It was a team effort.”

Ottman had to battle back after firing a 42 on the front nine. She came back with a 40 on the back nine to tie Brant after 18 holes. The two played on the 10th hole. Ottman parred the hole, while Brant missed the tying putt for a bogey.

Ottman said there were some nerves going into the playoff but she knew what she had to do.

“I just wanted to keep up with Anna,” Ottman said. “I wasn’t looking for anything big, I just needed to play my game and keep going and get through. And the first tee shot I hit really relaxed me because I knew I was golfing good and nothing was changing.”

Hull said Ottman is deserving of being a district champion.

“Olivia has worked so hard over the summer. She’s out here working on her game,” Hull said. “She’s been a fighter for us throughout her career. She’s been doing this for four years so to see her get a district title was great to see.”

Taylor Mazour was the other Viking medalist as she finished fourth with a 92. Amber Muhlbach shot a 105, while Callie Collins fired a 106 and Madison Mendoza came in with a 118.

Hull said he’s excited to be taking the Vikings back to the state meet for the second-straight season.

“We’re excited to finish out this season with a great group of seniors who get to experience this opportunity of competing at the state meet,” Hull said. “Hopefully we can go out and compete well down there.”

Hastings qualified as team as they finished third with a 406, but had to go to a playoff with Columbus Lakeview. It wasn’t decided until the second hole of the playoff when the Tigers had a better hole than Lakeview.

Alayna Stephenson was the other medalist as she finished ninth with a 102.

Class B, District 3 Meet

At Jackrabbit Run Golf Course

Team Standings

* won playoff

Northwest 385, York 394, Hastings 406*, Columbus Lakeview 406, Seward 443, Aurora 479, Schuyler 566.

State qualifiers

1, Olivia Ottman, NW, 82*; 2, Anna Brant, HAS, 82; 3, Hannah Kitt, CL, 85; 4, Taylor Mazour, NW, 92; 5, Samantha Gibbs, YOR, 96; 6, Milan Babcock, YOR, 98; 7, Regin Dunham, YOR, 99; 8, Alyssa Alt, YOR, 101; 9, Alayna Stephenson, HAS, 102; 10, Grace Berkeland, CL, 104.